Report: Lakers, Warriors to pursue Goran Dragic

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors have joined a growing list of potential suitors for veteran guard Goran Dragic, ESPN reported. The Toronto Raptors dealt the 35-year-old Dragic to San Antonio at...

fadeawayworld.net

Fred VanVleet Calls Out Goran Dragic After Trade To San Antonio: "The Other Guy Was Sitting At Home."

Goran Dragic has been primed for a buyout since this season began for the Toronto Raptors. The Slovenian came over in the sign-and-trade that sent Kyle Lowry to the Miami Heat but seemingly had no interest in actually playing for the Raptors. Now, the situation may have been clear from the beginning but it doesn't seem to have pleased his teammates on the Raptors.
NBA
RealGM

Bucks To Pursue Goran Dragic After Pat Connaughton Injury

The Milwaukee Bucks lost two valuable reserve guards this week. Donte DiVincenzo was traded to the Sacramento Kings at the deadline, and Pat Connaughton was lost to a fractured fourth metacarpal in his right hand. Connaughton is expected to return before the end of the regular season, after having surgery...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NBA Power Rankings: Suns stay dominant while Nets continue losing skid

The NBA saw several trades executed ahead of the deadline last week, as teams around the league make some final tweaks to prepare for the stretch run of the season. Of course, the action was highlighted by the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers coming to terms on a deal centered around James Harden and Ben Simmons. Meanwhile, other teams made some smaller deals to improve around the edges.
NBA
Hot Hot Hoops

Do the Heat want Goran Dragic back?

The Toronto Raptors traded Goran Dragic to the San Antonio Spurs last Thursday, and San Antonio will buy him out of his contract. That allows Dragic to sign with the Miami Heat, the team that traded him in the off-season for Kyle Lowry. But Adrian Wojnarowski hasn’t listed the Heat among the “formidable list of free agent suitors” for the 2018 All-Star.
NBA
DallasBasketball

Why Did Raptors Back Out of Porzingis Trade with Mavs?

The Dallas Mavericks surprised many by moving Kristaps Porzingis to the Washington Wizards at the NBA trade deadline. In return, they received Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans; both considered negative assets on their current contracts. Porzingis has yet to play in a single game during February after suffering a knee...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Russell Westbrook Sends Message To Frank Vogel For Benching Him During Crunch Time: "I'm Not Accustomed To Sitting For Long Stretches."

Russell Westbrook's play has been unexpectedly poor for the Los Angeles Lakers this season, and it has led to him being benched late in close games by coach Frank Vogel. As a player that has been a superstar in this league and an MVP in the last decade, this has not gone down well with the man himself, and Westbrook has made his unhappiness with the situation quite clear through various quotes to the media.
NBA
RealGM

Goran Dragic, Spurs Expected To Negotiate Buyout

The San Antonio Spurs acquired Goran Dragic and a protected 2022 first-round pick from the Toronto Raptors for Thaddeus Young and a 2022 second-round pick. But it seems like Dragic's time in San Antonio will be short-lived. The veteran guard and the Spurs are expected to negotiation a buyout. Dragic...
NBA
theScore

Report: Spurs expected to buy out Dragic; Lakers, Nets, Dubs among suitors

Goran Dragic is about to become the NBA's most sought-after prize. The veteran point guard is expected to finalize a buyout with the San Antonio Spurs within the next week, and at least six teams are already chasing his services, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Suitors include the Brooklyn Nets,...
NBA
WWL-TV

CJ McCollum leads Pelicans past Raptors

NEW ORLEANS — CJ McCollum scored 23 points, and the New Orleans Pelicans shot a season-best 58.4% to defeat the Toronto Raptors 120-90. Brandon Ingram had 10 points and 11 rebounds. His eight assists left him two short of his first career triple-double when he was pulled after playing 29 minutes because the game was not close.
NBA
The Spun

Report: Lakers Expected To Pursue Veteran PG In Buyout Market

With a buyout expected in San Antonio, the Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly “aggressively” pursuing veteran point guard Goran Dragic. Per Adrian Wojnarowski, “The Lakers are planning to join several rivals — including the Los Angeles Clippers, Milwaukee Bucks, Chicago Bulls, Brooklyn Nets and Golden State Warriors – in aggressive pursuit of Dragic.”
NBA
AllRaptors

Masai Ujiri Sheds Light on the Awkward Goran Dragic Saga

The Toronto Raptors harbor no ill will toward Goran Dragic. Isn't that all that matters here? Sure, the situation was awkward. Those comments he made in Slovenian about preferring not to play in Toronto didn't go over well. It was strange to see the 35-year-old point guard practicing in the Miami Heat facility and popping up at games from time to time. But the Raptors weren't frustrated by his absence. He left for personal reasons and Toronto moved on.
NBA
The Big Lead

Nick Wright Finally Has the Evidence Needed to Convince People LeBron James Can Score

LeBron James scored 26 points on Friday night and in the process passed Kareem Abdul-Jabaar for the most combined regular season and playoff points in NBA history. If LeBron chooses, he will pass Kareem on the all-time regular season points list in a couple seasons. It's a lot of scoring from one of the best players ever and FS1's Nick Wright wanted to take the opportunity to let everyone know what's really going on.
NBA
Portland Tribune

Simons, Hart, Nurkic and Trail Blazers beat Giannis-less Bucks

BLAZERS GAME RECAPS: Check back after each game for summaries on Portland Trail Blazers games. MONDAY, FEB. 14 Trail Blazers 122, Bucks 107 — Giannis Antetokounmpo didn't play for Milwaukee (sore ankle), but Portland still beat the NBA champion Bucks on their home floor, leading by as many as 21 points. All five starters — Justise Winslow, Jusuf Nurkic, Josh Hart, Anfernee Simons, CJ Elleby — scored in double figures, led by the Blazers' new dynamic duo in the backcourt. Simons scored 31 points, hitting seven 3-pointers, and Hart added 27 points with five 3-pointers. Nurkic had 23 points and 16 rebounds. Winslow added 10 rebounds, as both he and Hart continue to play well in starting roles after being acquired in trades. The Blazers (24-34) hit 18 3-pointers. Jrue Holiday had 23 points for Milwaukee (35-23), which shot only .427 (.317 3-pointers, 13 of 41). Khris Middleton had 16 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists. {loadposition sub-article-01}
NBA

