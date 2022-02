• The Red Bank Humanists will host a Darwin Day Forum featuring a Zoom talk by Ron Flannery entitled “Epigenetics” on Feb. 13 from 10:30 a.m. to noon. The forum will address the questions What is the epigenome? How does it impact you and future generations? Is it nature or nurture? Was Lamarck completely wrong? Details for participating in the forum can be found in the Red Bank Humanists eNews. To sign up for eNews, go to http://www.redbankhumanists.org/newsletter. The nonprofit organization is dedicated to Secular Humanism and cultivates rational inquiry, ethical values and human development in Monmouth and Ocean counties. Details: www.redbankhumanists.org.

MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ ・ 8 DAYS AGO