5 pending free agents on Rams, Bengals in Super Bowl 56 Bills could target

By Nick Wojton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
The current Buffalo Bills will not be taking part in Super Bowl 56.

Instead, it’ll be the Cincinnati Bengals against the Los Angeles Rams. But do the Bengals and Rams potentially have some soon-to-be Bills playing for them on Sunday?

Here are five pending free agents to watch in the Super Bowl that Buffalo could target in free agency:

CB Eli Apple | Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple (20)

Eli Applie is not exactly the top name you’d look at on the free agent market for the Bills but there’s uncertainty in their secondary moving forward. Top corner Tre’Davious White is healing up from a knee injury and might not be good to go for opening day. Additionally, Levi Wallace is a pending free agent himself.

DT BJ Hill | Bengals

Like with Wallace, there’s a big time pending free agent in the middle of Buffalo’s defensive line: Harrison Phillips. Plus, Star Lotulelei could be a potential cap casualty, but time will tell with that.

Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane did already say his preference is to bring Phillips back.

ED Von Miller | Rams

Los Angeles Rams outside linebacker Von Miller (40) Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Bills have a youth movement at the pass rushing spot that could be on the horizon. If the Bills want a veteran, they could re-sign Jerry Hughes who is a pending free agent… or bring in an all-time great like Von Miller.

OL Austin Corbett | Rams

Los Angeles Rams guard Austin Corbett (63)Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

At tackle, the Bills are set on the offensive line with Dion Dawkins and Spencer Brown. But on the inside, things are up in the air.

Ryan Bates played well at guard down the stretch, but he’s a pending free agent and the overall play in the middle of the offensive line could improve. Austin Corbett graded as Pro Football Focus‘ 27th best guard in 2021.

CB Darious Williams | Rams

Defensive back Darious Williams #31 of the Los Angeles Rams. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Almost a copy-and-paste type of move with Apple, Darious Williams could fill in a No. 2 cornerback spot for the Bills or just help with depth until White returns. Williams grades as PFF’s 79th best corner this past season. Apple clocks in at 73.

Von Miller
#Free Agents #American Football #Rams Bengals #The Cincinnati Bengals #Cb Eli Apple #Bengals Eli Applie #Dt Bj Hill #Pro Football Focus #Pff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

