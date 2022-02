It’s the three-year anniversary of the Triple Threat Podcast, and the Bonnet Gang is also celebrating the arrival of a new family member: Trisity’s new dog Hunter!. But first, the trio has much to say about the current world of sports, starting with the hiring of Mike McDaniel by the Miami Dolphins, and what it means for the racial politics of the NFL. Sticking with football, they then get into how Odell Beckham has been treated by the Cleveland fans and media since moving over to the Rams.

NFL ・ 4 HOURS AGO