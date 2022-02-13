Wrestling: Pope John roars back to defeat Red Bank Catholic for first Non-Public B title since 2018

SOMERSET – Jack Stoll was hardly concerned when he peeked up at the scorecard midway through the biggest match of the season.

With his Pope John wrestling team trailing Red Bank Catholic by 19 points midway through the NJSIAA Non-Public B final Sunday morning, the senior calmly took the mat knowing the season was on the line.

“I knew from me on and all the way down that we were going to clean up the mat really quick. I wasn’t worried at all,” Stoll said. “I knew all along that there were going to be some really good match-ups that were up in the air, but that we would ultimately take care of business.”

Stoll responded when his team needed him the most.

His 45-second pin at 215 pounds awakened a sleeping giant as Pope John won six of the final seven bouts to come back and defeat Red Bank Catholic, 42-31 at Franklin High School.

It is the Sussex County school’s first NJSIAA title since 2018 and seventh in program history.

“Over the last two years we’ve really come a long way. We’ve lost quite a few kids, but we’ve also had a great turnout with incoming freshmen,” Stoll said. “For the first time in a while, the younger guys have been some of our heavy hitters and they’ve made a huge impact.”

Stoll’s fall cut the Caseys' lead to 25-12 and ignited a streak of four straight pins to close out the match. Jack Nauta’s pin at 132 pounds secured the victory as both teams finished with seven wins apiece. But Pope John (10-4) outscored Red Bank Catholic in bonus points with six falls and a forfeit at 106 pounds for the difference.

Carson Walsh (113), Jason Athey (120), Zach Hentschel (126), Nauta (132), Collin Neal (150) and Stoll (215) all won by fall and Jake Holly (106) won by forfeit.

“I knew I wanted to be a part of this tradition since I was a kid. I went to middle school at Pope John and this is where I wanted to stay. This is a great program,” said Walsh, whose pin at 1:04 pulled the Lions within seven at 31-24 with three matches to go.

“We’re going to keep climbing as a program. Every year it’s something else with team state titles and individual state champions. I knew from 106-132 pounds that we were going to get the job done.”

Red Bank Catholic (12-6) won six of the first seven bouts and four straight to race out to a 25-6 lead. Marco Conroy (138) and Dan Conroy (144) helped the Caseys build a quick 7-0 lead and Rob Muscio (165) and Sabino Portella (175) recorded back-to-back falls.

“We’ve been able to build a nice tradition over the last seven or so years. We struggled in the beginning of this year with some injuries, but we got everyone back healthy,” Pope John coach Mark Piotrowsky said. “This was a big team effort. It’s great for the seniors to go out this way and for the underclassmen it shows them where they need to be.”

Nick Gantaifis is a high school sports reporter for NJHerald.com, Dailyrecord.com and northjersey.com. For full access to live scores, breaking news and analysis from our Varsity Aces team, subscribe today. To get breaking news directly to your inbox, sign up for our newsletter and download our app.

Email: gantaifis@northjersey.com

Twitter: @ngantaifis1

This article originally appeared on New Jersey Herald: Wrestling: Pope John roars back to defeat Red Bank Catholic for first Non-Public B title since 2018