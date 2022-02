Winter is a special time at Niagara Falls. Nearby Lake Erie freezes over, and wind pushes chunks of ice down the Niagara River. When the conditions are right, these ice blocks pile up at the base of the falls and freeze together to form a solid ice bridge connecting the American side to Canada. Visitors have to observe the phenomenon from dry land today, but in the 19th and early 20th centuries, the ice bridge was a popular gathering place for tourists. You can see photographs of people standing on the ice beneath Niagara Falls below.

LIFESTYLE ・ 6 DAYS AGO