ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kershaw County, SC

Man shot son in self-defense, deputies say

By Brittany Breeding/Marcus Flowers
wach.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleKershaw County, SC (WACH) — A Kershaw man has been arrested after officials say his father shot him in self defense. 36-year-old Joshua Corey was shot by his father according to deputies. Deputies...

wach.com

Comments / 1

Related
The Hill

Five big questions after Canadian truckers cleared from US border bridge

A bridge connecting Detroit and Ontario, Canada, has officially reopened, ending a nearly weeklong standoff between police and truck drivers protesting COVID-19 vaccine mandates required to cross the U.S.-Canadian border. Authorities cleared protesters from the Ambassador Bridge in Detroit on Sunday night, allowing operations to resume. But U.S. officials are...
ADVOCACY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kershaw County, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Kershaw County, SC
The Hill

Navy engineer pleads guilty in submarine spy case

A Navy engineer pleaded guilty on Monday to trying to sell classified information on nuclear-powered submarines to a foreign government. Jonathan Toebbe pleaded guilty in a West Virginia federal court of conspiracy to communicate restricted data. As part of his plea deal, he is facing between 12.5 years and 17.5 years in prison.
MILITARY
CBS News

Texas sues Facebook parent Meta over facial recognition data

The Texas Attorney General is suing Facebook's parent company, saying it collected biometric data on Texans for commercial purposes without their informed consent. Attorney General Ken Paxton filed the lawsuit Monday in a state district court. The suit claims Facebook parent Meta has been "storing millions of biometric identifiers" — identified as retina or iris scans, voice prints, or a record of hand and face geometry — contained in photos and videos people uploaded to its services, including Facebook and Instagram.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Self Defense#Mental Health#911
CBS News

Prince Charles' wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, also has COVID-19

London — Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall and the future Queen Consort of the U.K., has tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-isolating, the royal family said on Monday. The news came four days after Camilla's husband, heir to the British throne Prince Charles, tested positive and went into self-isolation.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy