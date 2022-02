Eileen Gu needed a pep talk from her mum midway through Tuesday's freeski slopestyle final to win her second medal of the Beijing Olympics, but the Californian-born Chinese sensation fell just short of another gold. The 18-year-old added silver to the gold she won in last week's Big Air, overcoming a shaky start to finish 0.33 points behind winner Mathilde Gremaud of Switzerland. Gu said her mother could see that she "wasn't fully in the zone" after her first run and urged her to "pretend you have no more chances" on her second of three attempts. Gu ended up taking a hefty backwards tumble on her second run but she got there in the end, claiming silver on her final attempt ahead of Estonian favourite Kelly Sildaru.

