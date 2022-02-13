ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Violence Erupts In Contested Jerusalem Neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah

By Dia Gill
 1 day ago
A far-right Israeli lawmaker’s return to Sheikh Jarrah and declaration that “we are the landlords” has spurred violence in the contested East Jerusalem neighborhood. Clashes began after Itamar Ben-Givr announced his intention to reopen an...

BBC

Palestinians vent against Hamas in rare online event

Hundreds of Palestinian activists have been taking part in a rare online event strongly criticising Hamas governance of the Gaza Strip. They Kidnapped Gaza began as an audio discussion on Twitter on Thursday. "Imagine your one-month-old son dies because of the cold. Imagine your son dying because there is no...
ADVOCACY
globalvoices.org

Jerusalem Christians: ‘We shrunk from 20% to 2% of population due to Israeli violence’

This article was originally published on December 21, 2021 by Raseef22. An edited version of the article is republished by Global Voices under a partnership agreement. As tensions escalate in Jerusalem in the wake of Israel's latest wave of evicting Palestinians from the city, it is important to note that Israel's targeting of Arab civilians has not been limited to Muslims alone. It has also reached the Palestinian Christians of Jerusalem, which prompted Christian leaders to let out a cry of distress: “Our existence is shaky and our future is in danger.”
RELIGION
The Jewish Press

Jerusalem: Police Arrest 2 Arabs in Torching of Jewish Car in Sheikh Jarrah

Jerusalem’s police arrested on Saturday night two Arab suspects who are believed to be behind the arson of an Israeli-owned vehicle about a week ago in the neighborhood of Shimon HatZadik (Sheikh Jarrah). The police stated that detectives operating together with Border Police troops arrested two local residents suspected...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KITV.com

Israeli police try to contain violence in east Jerusalem

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli police have fanned out in a tense east Jerusalem neighborhood trying to contain violence between ultranationalist Jewish activists and Palestinian residents. The unrest took place late Sunday in Sheikh Jarrah, a flashpoint neighborhood where clashes last year helped spark an 11-day war between Israel and Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip. The violence erupted over the weekend after a Jewish settler's home was torched. An ultranationalist Israeli lawmaker arrived early Sunday and opened a makeshift office, enraging residents. Police vehicles sprayed putrid-smelling water to disperse Palestinian protesters late Sunday. Officers also scuffled with Israeli nationalists. At least 12 people were arrested.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Israeli lawmaker opens office in disputed East Jerusalem area

JERUSALEM, Feb 14 (Reuters) - A far-right Israeli lawmaker set up a makeshift office in the disputed East Jerusalem neighbourhood of Sheikh Jarrah on Monday in what he called a show of support for Jewish settlers there. Israeli police said they had increased their presence in the flashpoint area, which...
MIDDLE EAST
Channel 6000

Israeli forces kill 3 suspected militants in West Bank city

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel says security forces killed three Palestinian militants in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus on Tuesday who had been responsible for recent shooting attacks. The Shin Bet internal security agency initially said they were killed in a “clash,” but police later acknowledged that while...
MILITARY
BBC

Iran accused of sowing Israel discontent with fake Jewish Facebook group

A suspected Iranian disinformation unit ran an elaborate network on Facebook targeting nationalist and ultra-religious Jews in Israel in an attempt to stoke division and inflame tensions with Palestinians, according to research shared exclusively with the BBC. The alleged foreign interference campaign ran across multiple social media platforms posing as...
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Voices: There is no room for doubt – the people of Palestine are living under Israeli apartheid

As a teenager in the 1980s, I was indelibly shaped by the injustice of apartheid in South Africa – and powerfully moved by those who courageously resisted it, both on the ground and abroad. History has not looked kindly on those who supported this regime – or were complicit by their silence.Those growing up today are witnessing a different but grimly familiar struggle: that of the Palestinians, living under what Amnesty International has today described in a historic new report as “an institutionalised regime of systematic oppression and domination” – or, as they describe it, “apartheid”.Amnesty’s new report – a...
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Israel troops kill three Palestinians in West Bank raid

Three Palestinians were killed by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus on Tuesday during what Israel described as an operation against a "terrorist cell". The city lies in the north of the West Bank, a Palestinian territory that Israel has occupied since the Six-Day War of 1967 and is the scene of frequent unrest.  
MILITARY
TheDailyBeast

U.S. Embassy Staffers Were ‘Intoxicated and Cowering in Rooms’ Ahead of Kabul Pullout, Report Says

U.S. military officials have accused State Department staffers and White House officials of derailing Afghanistan evacuation efforts before the Taliban seized power in Kabul last year. In an investigative report obtained by The Washington Post, military officials blamed the chaotic pullout on administration officials refusing to heed warnings about the Taliban’s rapid advances. The military would have been “much better prepared to conduct a more orderly” evacuation if “policymakers had paid attention to the indicators of what was happening on the ground,” Navy Rear Adm. Peter Vasely told Army investigators who compiled the report. Ross Wilson, the acting U.S. ambassador to Afghanistan, was also accused in the report of shrugging off warnings about the Taliban. “The embassy needed to position for withdrawal, and the ambassador didn’t get it,” one military official was quoted saying. By mid-August, about two weeks out from the deadline for the U.S. to withdraw, an Army officer described finding the U.S. embassy in Kabul in complete meltdown mode. Some diplomatic staffers were “operating like it was day-to-day operations with absolutely no sense of urgency or recognition of the situation,” while others were found “intoxicated and cowering in rooms,” the report said.
MILITARY
AFP

Israel hits missile targets in Syria: military

Israel launched strikes against targets in Syria early Wednesday, hitting anti-aircraft batteries in response to a missile fired from Syria, the military said. Sirens were sounded in the northern Israeli Arab city of Umm Al-Fahm after the Syrian missile launch but it exploded in mid-air, the Israel Defense Forces tweeted. "In response to the anti-aircraft missile launched from Syria earlier tonight, we just struck surface-to-air missile targets in Syria, including radar & anti-aircraft batteries," the military said. Syrian state media said the country's air defences had been activated against Israeli fire "in the vicinity of Damascus".
MILITARY
A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

