Lehigh Valley awakes to near-half-foot of snow despite low precipitation predictions

We don’t blame Ruby Marrero’s family for being livid. Marrero was killed in a 2017 hit-and-run crash near her Allentown home. The driver, who was speeding, was eventually caught and served three years in state prison. He was supposed to lose his driver’s license for a year after getting out of prison. The one-year license suspension, in and of itself, is questionable in the sense that a valid argument could be made for this individual to never drive again. But we’ll let that go for now and focus instead on the fact that he got his license back early after he was released from prison last year. How does this happen? Nobody seems to know. The Lehigh County District Attorney’s Office does not have jurisdiction. The Pennsylvania Board of Probation and Parole says it also doesn’t have the authority to take away his driver’s license if he’s not in violation of parole. They say it falls on the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to take action. We don’t know if PennDOT is doing anything because the department says it’s prohibited from publicly discussing an individual driver’s record. PennDOT needs to take action here, and all three agencies need to get on the same page when it comes to enforcing court-imposed punishments. This driver fatally wounded someone with his vehicle and then left her to die. At the very least, the victim’s loved ones deserve to see her killer face the minimum punishment the court handed down.

ALLENTOWN, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO