Guns may wash ashore on North Carolina’s Outer Banks, beachgoers are warned

“The Lost Colony Murder on the Outer Banks” by John Railey. Charleston, SC: History Press, 2021. 204 pages, $21.99. The year 1967 is renowned as “The Summer of Love” in the United States, but in North Carolina’s coastal Outer Banks tourist area, it was “the summer of murder”. On the 1st of July 1967, 19-year-old, Brenda Holland, a cheerful bleached blonde co-ed from the North Carolina mountains was reported missing from her summer job as a make-up artist with the outdoor drama “The Lost Colony”. She had been hired as support staff for the musical production that has annually brought sun-burned tourists to the town of Manteo to see a history play since 1937.
Comments / 0