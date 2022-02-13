ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Report: Bulls G Zach LaVine to visit knee specialist

By Field Level Media
Gwinnett Daily Post
 1 day ago

Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine will see a specialist in Los Angeles this week due to lingering discomfort in his left knee, ESPN reported Sunday. LaVine, named to the All-Star team for the second straight...

www.gwinnettdailypost.com

ClutchPoints

Bulls star Zach LaVine making worrisome decision amid knee problems

On Sunday, the Chicago Bulls received some concerning news when they learned that Zach LaVine will go to Los Angeles to visit a specialist about his knee issue. LaVine has been suffering from knee stiffness, according to sources, but still intends to participate in the All-Star Game. This isn’t great...
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

Should Zach LaVine’s Knee Injury Concern Chicago Bulls?

The Chicago Bulls have been one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference throughout the 2021-22 NBA season, but have experienced no shortage of injuries to key players. With Lonzo Ball (meniscus tear), Patrick Williams (wrist injury), and Alex Caruso (fractured wrist) remaining sidelined, Zach LaVine’s name surfacing in injury news adds reason for concern.
NBA
Person
Zach Lavine
Chicago Sun-Times

Bulls outlast Thunder without ailing Zach LaVine

There’s a fine line between being cautious and being concerned. The Bulls found themselves on it Saturday. Before their 106-101 victory Saturday against the Thunder at the United Center, coach Billy Donovan explained the situation with guard Zach LaVine’s left knee and how the team will be taking a different approach with it moving forward.
NBA
Gwinnett Daily Post

DeMar DeRozan stays hot, leads Bulls over Spurs

DeMar DeRozan poured in 40 points and continued his historic scoring run as the Chicago Bulls outlasted the visiting San Antonio Spurs 120-109 on Monday to win their fourth straight game. The Bulls trailed by six points entering the fourth quarter but then DeRozan took charge, scoring 13 of Chicago's...
NBA
KEYT

Bulls G LaVine to meet with doctors about left knee soreness

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine is slated to visit with doctors in Los Angeles on Tuesday, looking for more answers about periodic soreness in his surgically repaired left knee. LaVine missed his second straight game when the Bulls hosted the San Antonio Spurs, and coach Billy Donovan said LaVine also will miss Wednesday night’s matchup with Sacramento. No decision has been made about LaVine’s availability for Sunday’s NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland.
NBA
Daily Herald

Bulls coach Donovan says LaVine has dealt with swelling in knee

With Zach LaVine getting his sore left knee checked out Tuesday in Los Angeles, Bulls coach Billy Donovan tried to update the condition of his all-star guard. "The biggest issue right now is he has soreness in his knee, but he swells after games sometimes and sometimes he doesn't," Donovan said. "So I think getting to the bottom of some of that stuff."
NBA
NBA

Bulls' Derrick Jones Jr. (finger) expected to return vs. Thunder

Chicago Bulls forward Derrick Jones Jr. is available for Saturday’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder (8 ET, League Pass) after missing one month with a fractured finger, the team announced earlier. Jones Jr. has been sidelined since Jan. 12 after sustaining a bone bruise in his right knee...
NBA
abc17news.com

DeRozan scores 38, Vucevic dominates as Bulls beat Thunder

CHICAGO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored 38 points, Nikola Vucevic added 31 points and 15 rebounds, and the Chicago Bulls overcame a sluggish start to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 106-101. Tied with Cleveland for second place in the Eastern Conference coming in, the Bulls turned things around after falling behind by 14 points in the second quarter. They made enough baskets down the stretch to come away with their third straight win. DeRozan set a career high with his sixth straight 30-point game. The All-Star scored nine over the final five minutes. Coby White scored 16. Lu Dort led Oklahoma City with 31 points. Rookie Josh Giddey added 11 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists for his second triple-double.
NBA
Bulls vs Spurs Predictions and Odds Feb 14

WagerTalk NBA handicapper Kevin Dolan offers his Bulls vs Spurs betting preview for Monday, February 14. At the time of posting, Chicago has opened as a 5-point home favorite over the visitors from San Antonio, with the total sitting at 234.5 points. Stay on top of the latest NBA updates...
NBA
bleachernation.com

Pre-Gamin’: Spurs at Bulls (7:00 CT) — Lineups, Broadcast Info, Game Thread

The Bulls will be looking to get rid of the bad taste in their mouths from the first meeting between these two teams last month when the Spurs put up 131 points on the Bulls in San Antonio. But, that doesn’t mean that there can’t be some good-spirited Valentine’s Day festivities before the tip, right?
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

Can DeMar DeRozan Keep Bulls Afloat Amid Bulls’ Injury Concerns?

When you hear the name “Chicago Bulls”, what do you think of? The most obvious answer is Michael Jordan and the six NBA titles he helped bring to the city of Chicago. Since “The Last Dance” season though during the 1997-98 season, the Bulls really have not found much success as a franchise. They had some good runs with Derrick Rose and Jimmy Butler in the early 2010s, but overall, the Bulls have been rebuilding since 1998, looking for the pieces to once again make a championship run.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Zach LaVine out until All-Star break

Joe Cowley: Zach LaVine will be out of Bulls games until after the All-Star Break. Still had swelling in the knee from game-to-game. Bulls win third straight, DeRozan wants Zach LaVine back and that “sunny island,” but when he couldn’t find either on Monday he just dropped 40 on his old Spurs team instead!
NBA

