Matthew Stafford and his wife Kelly embraced after his long-awaited Super Bowl victory. Matthew Stafford waves from the trophy platform, he kisses his wife Kelly on the grand stage the NFL’s setup. The LA Rams quarterback — and Highland Park’s own — makes sure his long-awaited Super Bowl moment is about more than just him. Stafford pulls everyone he can in t0 share in the glory, the confetti and giddy celebrating.

NFL ・ 20 HOURS AGO