According to analysts, the existing legislations in China will also be used to regulate metaverse applications. Leading technology companies in China are beginning to show interest in the metaverse. With some US firms like Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) going into the trending technology, China’s tech giants have also started investing in the space. However, tech giants in China are concerned about regulations as they take a more cautious approach. Already, Beijing keeps an eagle eye on the activities of its domestic tech firms.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 18 HOURS AGO