WEST LAFAYETTE – Somewhat quietly, Maryland has slipped this season into the lowest tier of non-Nebraska Big Ten teams, a space usually occupied by Penn State, Northwestern and (until the last few years) Rutgers. The Terrapins have gotten there gradually, playing well in just enough high-profile games – triumphs over Florida and Illinois spring to mind, as do nail-biting losses to Michigan State and Wisconsin by a combined three points – to throw casual viewers off the scent even as they slipped further down the conference standings and into a tie for 12th, where the Terps currently sit.

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO