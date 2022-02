After losing consecutive games for the first time all season, Michigan State men's basketball is set to take on Indiana at home to close out their homestand. In a 70-62 loss to Wisconsin, many aspects of their game — from their toughness to the lack of a go-to guy — were questioned and addressed as a solid second half wasn’t enough to overcome a mediocre opening period. Michigan State Head Coach Tom Izzo said he was taken back by the fact a strong week of practice did not translate to the game but offered no excuses for Michigan State’s play and stressed the need for the program to perform better from a collective standpoint going forward.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO