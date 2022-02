Sometimes, Dua Lipa's Instagram photo dumps offer up an eyebrow-raising outfit instantly, but other times, the superstar singer's followers need to swipe a little and dig into the posts to find the real treasures. In her latest gallery, she offered a gem on her fourth photo — swipe past the dessert shot — which showed off a major statement-making coat from the Gucci and Balenciaga collaboration as well as a look at lacy underwear underneath medium-wash jeans. But the outfit got another dose of '90s nostalgia with a blingy Gucci body chain.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 14 DAYS AGO