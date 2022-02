In 2020, more Americans opted to buy pickup trucks than cars. Because of that, it is no surprise that manufacturers are investing heavily in this segment. While models like the Ford F-150 and Ram 1500 may be increasing in popularity, a full-size truck is not right for everyone. And that is where compact and mid-size trucks come in. But in an ever-growing market, it may be confusing to determine what qualifies a truck as compact or mid-size. While these two kinds of vehicles may appear relatively similar on the surface, there are several key differences that can be used to separate them. So, how do compact trucks compare vs mid-size trucks?

