The op-ed by Ed Johnstone, commissioner for the Northwest Indian Fisheries Commission is titled, “Salmon recovery will take more than money.” I couldn’t agree more. In the last 30 years since most of our salmon and steelhead populations have been listed, there has essentially been no recovery while our society at all levels has spent billions in dollars but also a huge cost in other resources. Yet, we continue fishing for salmon in the usual and accustomed manner knowingly excusing the killing of hundreds of thousands of listed salmon and steelhead in directed fisheries from Alaska to California.

RIDGEFIELD, WA ・ 7 DAYS AGO