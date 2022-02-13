Man dies following shooting in Norfolk, police investigate

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk Police is investigating a homicide after a man died following a shooting that occurred Saturday evening.

Dispatchers received a call for a gunshot victim around 10:30 p.m. in the 800 block of B Avenue in Huntersville. When first responders arrived, they found 30-year-old David Burton, of Norfolk, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Burton was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Detectives ask anyone with information to contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through the P3Tips mobile app.