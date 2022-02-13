Neely's career night not enough to topple Vermont

The No. 14 University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team had three players score more than 10 points Saturday afternoon against Rutgers at the Kohl Center. Junior forward Tyler Wahl led the way with a game-high 23 points, besting his previous career high of 21. Sophomore center Steven Crowl had 12 points, while UW’s leading scorer, sophomore guard Johnny Davis, finished with 11.
ALBANY — In a battle between the America East’s top two defenses, the University at Albany women’s basketball team held on for a 54-52 win over Vermont Saturday afternoon at SEFCU Arena. The Catamounts allowed just one made field goal in the fourth quarter, a jump shot...
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. Paula Maurina scored a game-high 16 points as the Hartford women's basketball team fell, 61-59, to UNH on Monday. With the Hawks leading 41-22 at the half, UNH used a late comeback to take home the victory. Hartford falls to 2-21 overall and 2-10 in conference play...
LOS ANGELES — Drew Peterson has always been an initiator for the USC offense, but late in the second half against crosstown rival UCLA, the senior guard waved his teammates away. He felt he had a mismatch against Bruin forward Cody Riley and wanted to go one-on-one. A few...
Canavan scores 27 as Souhegan advances to the Semis. The Souhegan Sabers advanced to the Division 2 Final Four with an impressive 67-40 victory over Laconia. The top-seeded Sabers got 27 points from Matt Canavan to knock out the #8 Sachems. Here's the video highlights of the game filmed and...
The UAlbany women's lacrosse team braved the frigid elements and opened the season against 13th ranked Stanford. Facing a 12-6 halftime deficit, the Great Danes rallied back in the second half but came up short 15-14 the final.
Redshirt junior guard Anthony Roberts scored 40 points on Sunday afternoon as Stony Brook University outscored the University of Maine 85-74 in an America East men’s basketball game at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. The win was the second of the season for the Seawolves over the Black...
The Stony Brook Seawolves are 11-0 against the Maine Black Bears since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Sunday. Stony Brook and Maine will face off in an America East battle at 1 p.m. ET at Cross Insurance Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.
Norfolk State cruised past MDES 66-52 on Saturday, bouncing back from a tight loss to Howard two days prior. Sophomore Janay Turner's career night led the Spartans to victory, making 4 3-pointers on the way to a season-best 17 points. Mahoganie Williams, celebrating her 21st birthday on Saturday, scored two...
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Sophomore Angel Reese finished with 25 points and 13 rebounds for her 14th double-double of the season to power No. 13 Maryland to an 81-69 victory over No. 22 Iowa on Monday night. Reese sank 9 of 15 shots from the floor, hit 7 of 11 free throws and added […]
DURHAM, N.H. – Host New Hampshire (5-17, 2-9 AE) had three players reach double figures in scoring and defeated Binghamton (5-16, 1-10 AE) 54-51 in an America East women's basketball game on Saturday afternoon at Lundholm Gym. The game marked the first of three straight road contests that the Bearcats will play in a five-day stretch.
LEVELLAND — South Plains College coach Steve Green got his 700th career victory Monday night as the Texans beat Clarendon College 90-71 in Western Junior College Athletic Conference men's basketball.
Green is 700-193 as a junior-college head coach, including 546-150 with three NJCAA championships in the past 22 seasons at South Plains. He went...
BRUNSWICK, Maine – The Wesleyan University women's basketball team defeated Bowdoin in Morrell Gymnasium for the first time since 2008, 81-60, on Sunday afternoon. The Cardinals improve to 11-12 (4-6 NESCAC) while the Polar Bears fall to 16-8 (5-5). Complete NESCAC Tournament pairings will be announced on Monday. Game...
Oregon’s survival skills were put to the test Monday night against Washington State.
Despite an off night for its star point guard, another inefficient outing from the 3-point line collectively, and some late miscues that allowed Washington State to get back in the game, the Ducks held on to beat the Cougars 62-59 in...
NORTH ANDOVER, Mass.— A late goal once again dictated the fate of the Merrimack women's ice hockey team in their weekend closer against Boston College on Saturday. Despite a pair of timely goals, the Warriors were edged out by the Eagles 3-2 at Lawler Rink. The Basics. Score: Merrimack...
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana guard Grace Berger led the No. 7-ranked Hoosiers to defeat the Michigan State Spartans 76-58 in Indiana's annual "Head to the Hall" game. Berger totaled a career-high 29 points to help capture Indiana's tenth Big Ten win of the season. She has scored in double figures in 18 out of 21 games this season.
The Boston University men’s hockey team (16-10-3, 11-6-3 Hockey East) will compete in the biggest game of their season so far when they face Northeastern University (19-8-1, 10-6-1 HE) for the Beanpot title Monday night at TD Garden. With a win, the Terriers would collect their first Beanpot trophy...
On Saturday, the Binghamton men’s basketball team hosted New Hampshire in its first America East (AE) matchup against the Wildcats this season. After playing catch-up for the majority of the game, the Bearcats dropped their second match in a row with a final score of 69-60. “I didn’t think...
Junior Anna Hesse has been a steady player in the paint for the Saline girls’ basketball team, but Friday night Hesse exploded for career highs in points and rebounds to lead the Hornets to an 82-30 pasting of Ann Arbor Skyline. The 82 points was a season-high point total...
