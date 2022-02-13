ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gambling

BetMGM Bonus Code: Score a $30 free bet on the Super Bowl

By Charlie Kelly, Action Network
New York Post
New York Post
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BHQMS_0eDKNYDT00
Check out the amazing Super Bowl promos from BetMGM. Getty Images

New York Post readers can claim a great BetMGM new customer offer using the bonus code NPBONUS, while new and existing customers can claim a $30 free bet on the 2022 Super Bowl.

Important: This offer has now expired.

The BetMGM $560 first deposit match offer is one of the best available ahead of the Super Bowl. New customers can sign up through the link above, and use the bonus code NPBONUS, and your first deposit will be matched in the form of free bets, up to $560.

Signing up with the link above is the easiest way to lock in this bonus, and follow the easy steps below to grab your bonus and start betting on Super Bowl 56. There are plenty of possibilities for this weekend’s Super Bowl, so there’s no better time to claim a load of free bets to use on the big game.

How to claim BetMGM’s $560 Deposit Bonus offer

  1. Click above to use the BetMGM bonus code.
  2. Register your details and read the T&Cs.
  3. When asked for a bonus code, enter NPBONUS.
  4. Make your first deposit up to $560.
  5. You will receive your free bets within 72 hours of depositing.
  6. Free bets must be used within seven days or they will expire.

BetMGM Super Bowl Free Bet

Must be 21+. Available in AZ, NJ, NY, IN, CO, LA, TN, WV, IA, VA, MI, PA, DC, WY only. Full T&C apply.

Who doesn’t love free bets? BetMGM are offering all of their customers the chance to get a $30 free bet for the Super Bowl.

All you have to do is opt-in to the promotion, place a $10 one game parlay on the Super Bowl, and you’ll receive a $30 free bet to use as you please on the Super Bowl.

There’s plenty of markets to choose from, first touchdown scorer, coin toss result and of course the moneyline. Grab an extra $30 in free bets and make the Super Bowl even more exciting.

Betting on the Super Bowl with BetMGM

Given BetMGM’s outstanding promotions ahead of the Super Bowl, we’ve picked out some of the most exciting markets to bet on, and the players that are set to stand out in the big game.

Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow has excited many NFL fans in the postseason, and the former LSU man will be pivotal to the Bengals success. If you fancy Burrow to throw over 272.5 yards, you can get him at -110.

The Rams team is full of talent, and Cooper Kupp is the hottest of them all. In the NFC Championship game. The wide receiver went for 142 yards and two touchdowns. Kupp is +550 to score the first touchdown of the game, and there’s no doubt that if the Rams have the ball first, Kupp will be targeted.

Bengals’ Tee Higgins hasn’t been in the spotlight as much as Ja’Marr Chase, but he has had a super year too. The Clemson product had 103 yards in the AFC Championship Game, and is -118 to record over 70 receiving yards.

If it’s defense you’ve got your eye on, then look no further than #99. Rams defensive end Aaron Donald could be the key to winning this game, and has impressed during the playoffs. Donald is +360 to record the most sacks in the game, and having recorded 14 sacks already this season, is a nice look.

TeamMoneyline

Total Points: 48.5

Los Angeles Rams-200(-4) -110Over -110

Cincinnati Bengals+165(+4) -110Under -110

Odds courtesy of BetMGM. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

BetMGM Super Bowl Promos

Already got a BetMGM account? There are some exciting existing customer offers available for the Super Bowl, with anyone able to take advantage.

BetMGM Risk-Free First Touchdown Scorer

Must be 21+. Available in AZ, NJ, NY, IN, CO, LA, TN, WV, IA, VA, MI, PA, DC, WY only. Full T&C apply.

The first touchdown of the Super Bowl will be sure to set the tone for the game. BetMGM are offering all customers a risk-free bet on the first touchdown scorer in Super Bowl 56.

All you need to do is place a bet on the first player to score a touchdown in the Super Bowl. If your player finds the endzone, then you’ll receive your winnings, and are able to withdraw.

However, If your pick isn’t the first player to break the plane, you’ll get your stake back in Free Bets. We’ve listed the favorites to score the first touchdown, to help you make your pick.

Odds correct at time of publication and are subject to change.

First Touchdown ScorerOdds

Cooper Kupp (LA Rams)+550

Joe Mixon (Cincinnati Bengals)+750

Ja’Marr Chase (Cincinnati Bengals)+900

Odell Beckham Jr (LA Rams)+1000

Sony Michel (LA Rams)+1200

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Refs Missed Clear Penalty On Bengals Fourth Down

Super Bowl 56 is officially underway as the NFC champion Los Angeles Rams face off against the AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals. Unfortunately the first few minutes of the game have already produced a controversial call. During a fourth-and-1 play from near midfield, the refs appear to have missed a penalty.
NFL
NFL Analysis Network

Richard Sherman Makes Intriguing Comments About Bengals-Rams Super Bowl

The Super Bowl 56 matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams consists of multiple intriguing matchups in every facet of the game. Both teams are solid offensively and defensively and have rosters littered with stars on both sides of the ball. How will the Bengals’ offensive line, which...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Chase
Person
Ja'marr Chase
FanSided

Patrick Mahomes’ first tweet after Super Bowl 56 will pump up Chiefs fans

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is ready to get back to work after watching the Bengals lose to the Rams in Super Bowl 56. Mahomes and Co. lost to the Bengals in the AFC Championship game, which was a relative surprise given they held a double-digit first half lead. Yet, Mahomes made some costly mistakes in the second half and the Chiefs’ defense couldn’t stop a nosebleed, let alone Joe Burrow.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rams#American Football#Npbonus#Betmgm#T C#Mi
Miami Herald

Stafford throws game-winner to Kupp as Rams beat Bengals in Super Bowl LVI

Aaron Donald ripped off his helmet and sprinted around the field at SoFi Stadium, pointing to his finger as he looked into the crowd. Rings were in order. The three-time Defensive Player of the Year had harassed Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow throughout the second half of Super Bowl LVI and did so on the game’s decisive play, forcing an incomplete pass on fourth-and-1 to preserve a 23-20 win Sunday.
NFL
NFL Analysis Network

Bengals’ Joe Burrow Reveals Thoughts On Rams QB Matthew Stafford

Super Bowl 56 will be a matchup between two teams that likely no one saw coming, certainly not at the beginning of the season and likely not at the start of the playoffs, either. Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals will be taking on Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium this week.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4 reasons the Rams will beat the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI

The Los Angeles Rams took down Kyler Murray, Tom Brady and Jimmy Garoppolo. Is Joe Burrow next?. They have the talent and coaching to beat the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI today, it’s just a matter of playing a clean game and minimizing mistakes. If they play the way they did against the Cardinals and in the first half against the Buccaneers, the Rams will be crowned Super Bowl champs.
NFL
NFL

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp named Super Bowl LVI MVP

INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- The receiving king is a Super Bowl champion -- and an MVP. Cooper Kupp was named Super Bowl LVI Most Valuable Player on Sunday following the Los Angeles Rams' comeback win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Kupp caught the game-winning touchdown pass, a reception from one yard out...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
Gambling
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Super Bowl MVPs throughout NFL history: Rams' Cooper Kupp wins MVP after two-TD performance in win vs. Bengals

Cooper Kupp put together perhaps the greatest receiving season in NFL history, and he capped his monumental campaign in the best way possible: by winning Super Bowl MVP after the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday. As he's been all year, Kupp was nearly unstoppable on the sport's biggest stage. He hauled in eight catches for 92 yards and two touchdowns, the second of which gave the Rams back the lead with fewer than 90 seconds to play. He's the eighth wide receiver to win the award and the first since Julian Edelman (Patriots) in 2019.
NFL
Sporting News

Who won Super Bowl MVP in 2022? Cooper Kupp edges Rams teammate Aaron Donald in controversial vote

Super Bowl 56 was full of noteworthy, impactful performances — but only one that could result in Super Bowl MVP. Two players stood out above all others in that race for Super Bowl 56 MVP: Rams receiver Cooper Kupp and defensive lineman Aaron Donald. Both were instrumental to their teams' success in the 23-20 victory. Both had impactful plays in huge moments, including in the final stages of the final game of the season.
NFL
AOL Corp

Rams beat Bengals for Super Bowl LVI championship, thanks to Cooper Kupp's heroics

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Cooper Kupp was about the only option the Los Angeles Rams had on offense at the end of Super Bowl LVI. As it turned out, he's the only one they needed. Kupp scored a 1-yard touchdown with 1:25 left to cap a dramatic drive in which he also converted a fourth-down attempt with a run, caught a few huge passes and drew two key defensive penalties.
NFL
TechRadar

Who won Super Bowl 2022? MVP, score and Bengals vs Rams recap

Super Bowl 2022 winner and result: Super Bowl LVI has concluded and Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp and Aaron Donald have led the LA Rams to a 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. The information below may now be outdated - check out our Super Bowl highlights guide to watch the big game if you haven't already.
NFL
FanSided

Look: Ja’Marr Chase was wide open on Aaron Donald’s game-winning play

The Cincinnati Bengals really need to find a way to protect Joe Burrow better. If they do that, then Super Bowl 56 ends in a much different way. Super Bowl 56 ended in the most painful way possible for Cincinnati. The Los Angeles Rams were able to end things by bringing Joe Burrow down in the backfield on fourth down. All Cincinnati needed was a yard to keep the game going, but they couldn’t even get that.
NFL
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy