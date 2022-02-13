ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Teen girl, man hospitalized after shooting on Cleveland’s west side

By Cris Belle
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41nEn9_0eDKMqno00

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Two people are hospitalized after a shooting on Cleveland’ s west side Sunday morning.

Winter weather advisory issued for some parts of Northeast Ohio

EMS responded to 1818 Buhrer Ave. on Cleveland’s west side where a 17-year-old girl and a 21-year-old man were shot, according to police.

5-year-old found stabbed to death in Bedford Heights; Mother arrested

Police say they were taken to the hospital, where the girl is in critical condition and the man is in stable condition.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 17

Natalia Karlik
1d ago

why I'm not surprised? our police doesn't do their job. In December I called police to report shooting on our street. They didn't come because a car with shooter left. only time they move their butts is when their own is killed.

Reply(10)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Woman found dead on Lake Erie ice identified

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cuyahoga County medical examiner has identified the woman found dead on Lake Erie ice last week. The body of 53-year-old Sunny M. Kruzel, of Cleveland, was found about a half mile from Edgewater Park pier on Feb. 8., according to the Cleveland Division of Police. The homicide unit was called to the […]
CLEVELAND, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Cleveland police identify man found dead in sewer

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police have identified the man found dead in a sewer days ago. Investigators say it appears that one tattoo on the man’s body indicates the victim has a sister named “Bridget” and another tattoo has the name “Te’naizhai.” Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District workers were performing an inspection near 16404 Euclid Ave. when they […]
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bedford Heights, OH
Cleveland, OH
Crime & Safety
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#West Side#Hospital#Police#Ems#Fox 8 Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Lorain police seize illegal rifle during traffic stop

LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) — Lorain police seized an illegal rifle during a traffic stop last week. Officers say they pulled over the car across the street from another scene where detectives were investigating a shooting, according to a Lorain Police Department Facebook post. The department commended the officers saying they put themselves in harm’s way […]
LORAIN, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Police search for 3 teens missing on the same day

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Police need help in the search for a 17-year-old girl and two 15-year-old boys who went missing in Cleveland on Thursday. It is unclear if they are connected. Eric Brahams and Je’Zian Cobb have been missing since February 10 from the Jones Home campus at 3518 W.25th Street, according to police. Police […]
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

30K+
Followers
4K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy