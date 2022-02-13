Teen girl, man hospitalized after shooting on Cleveland’s west side

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Two people are hospitalized after a shooting on Cleveland’ s west side Sunday morning.

EMS responded to 1818 Buhrer Ave. on Cleveland’s west side where a 17-year-old girl and a 21-year-old man were shot, according to police.

Police say they were taken to the hospital, where the girl is in critical condition and the man is in stable condition.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.