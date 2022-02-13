Ford Mustang Mach-E Buyers Are In For More Delays

The new Ford Maverick pickup has been a storming success, and has proven once and for all that the US does in fact have an appetite for smaller trucks. The Hybrid version has been blowing minds with its excellent fuel economy, and Ford is already planning a massive future for this new pickup franchise. New owners are also discovering that there are more benefits to owning a Maverick than meets the eye: thanks to Ford's massive parts bin, some owners are starting to swap in parts from the Mavericks sibling, the Ford Escape, including the Escape's fully digital gauge cluster, and the steering wheel out of an Explorer.

CARS ・ 11 DAYS AGO