ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Relatively low crowds at Mardi Gras parades Saturday

By Summer Poole
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B5nyJ_0eDKMIES00

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — The Mobile Police Department recorded relatively modest numbers for the first weekend parades of the 2022 Mardi Gras season.

According to a news release, 9,500 people were estimated to have attended the Bayport Parading Society parade and 38,000 were estimated to have attended the Pharoah’s and Conde Explorers parade.

2022 Mardi Gras Mobile parade routes

The Mobile Mask said these numbers are low compared to the 2020 Mardi Gras season where the Bayport parading society had 17,000 attendants and the Pharoah’s and Conde Explorers had 76,000 attendants.

At the first Mardi Gras parade of the season, the Conde Cavaliers, MPD recorded reported 157,000 people but later changed the number to more than 92,000. The Mobile Mask said, because the numbers for Saturday’s parades seemed so low, he thinks MPD will revise these numbers as well.

MPD responded to 33 complaints in total Saturday, which led to two adults being arrested on misdemeanor charges. 136 parking citations were written and 36 vehicles were towed.

At the Bayport Parading Society and Mystic DJ Riders parade, there was one child who was reported lost.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WKRG News 5

Watch the Fort Walton Beach Mardi Gras parade

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Northwest Florida is stepping up its Mardi Gras game. The second annual Mardi Gras parade in Fort Walton Beach brought out hundreds of spectators and more than a dozen unique floats. The city was very pleased with the turnout for this year’s Mardi Gras parade and event in Downtown […]
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WKRG News 5

Public meeting to be held on Amtrak Gulf Coast passenger services

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — The Surface Transportation Board is set to hold it’s first public forum Tuesday, Feb. 15 regarding the National Railroad Passenger Corporation’s (Amtrak) application to operate Gulf Coast service. In 2021, Amtrak announced they were interested in bringing rail services to the gulf coast, with stops in La., Miss. and Ala. The […]
MOBILE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alabama State
Alabama Cars
Mobile, AL
Cars
Local
Alabama Government
Mobile, AL
Government
Local
Alabama Sports
Mobile, AL
Sports
City
Mobile, AL
WKRG News 5

Pharaoh’s and Conde Explorers parade in Mobile

UPDATE (2/12 7:11): The Pharaoh’s and Conde Explorers parades have concluded. You can click the video above to watch them! MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Pharaoh’s Mystic Society and the Conde Explorers will parade down the streets of downtown Mobile at 6:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. The Pharaohs will start their parade at 6:30 p.m. […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Pick up a free tree at Lucedale’s city hall

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) — The City of Lucedale is giving away tree seedlings at City Hall for residents.  The seedlings are left over from the city’s arbor day celebration where residents were given several different types of trees. All of the trees given out are found within Mississippi and thrive in the state’s humid climate. […]
LUCEDALE, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mardi Gras Mobile#The Conde Cavaliers#Mpd#Nexstar Media Inc
WKRG News 5

Public input meetings scheduled to address growth in Baldwin County

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Several meetings that were postponed in January concerning future growth in Baldwin County have been rescheduled for March. The Long-Range Land Use public meetings are designed to give and receive feedback on how communities can prepare for future growth. The Baldwin County Commission has scheduled the upcoming meetings beginning on […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Weather, hiring struggles keep Baldwin County farmer busy

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – Farming in south Alabama comes with a few surprises each year. For Baldwin County farmer Greg Burris, this year it’s weather and hiring struggles. “We started picking strawberries at Christmas and our help hadn’t arrived” said Burris. Burris works his farm daily in Baldwin County, checking on his strawberries, peaches […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mardi Gras
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Parades
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
WKRG News 5

Man cut with broken bottle: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police arrested one man after he allegedly cut a man using a broken bottle Saturday night. Antonio Gonzalez, 30, was arrested after officers were called to Ridgewood Acres Mobile Home Park for a report of one person injured. When officers arrived at 10:35 p.m., they found one man had been […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

4-year-old shot in Mobile

UPDATE (2/14 4:56 p.m.): The boy is no longer in the hospital and is at home recovering. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A 4-year-old boy was shot outside a Mobile apartment complex Sunday night. Mobile Police found the victim at Springhill Hospital just before 9 p.m., Feb. 13. The boy had been outside Seabreeze Apartments with […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

2 dogs dead after house fire in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Firefighters with the Mobile Fire Rescue are investigating a housefire that killed two dogs.  Firefighters were called to a housefire at 5109 Olivedale Drive. When firefighters arrived, they could see smoke coming from the eaves.  Firefighters were able to put the fire out in about 15 to 20 minutes, and rescue […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Man wanted in assault of Opelika police officer found in Georgia

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Smiths Station, Alabama driver wanted for injuring an Opelika police officer with his vehicle on Feb. 2 is in custody, according to Opelika’s Police Chief.  Sunday, Feb. 13, Jarren Allen, 33, was captured in Troup County, Georgia, on several charges. The Troup County Sheriff‘s Office will release additional details […]
OPELIKA, AL
WKRG News 5

Niceville police chief gives update on double homicide

NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — Niceville Police Department (NPD) along with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) are investigating a double homicide on Friday, Feb. 11. Brandon James of Tallahassee and unidentified victims were found shot Friday night in two different locations. The first was found in a […]
NICEVILLE, FL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

19K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy