ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Funeral service, calling hours announced for Troy Eames

By Erik Columbia
localsyr.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(WSYR-TV) — Troy Eames, who was shot and killed by his father last week, will be laid to rest Saturday, February 19, 10 a.m. at Pope John XXIII Catholic Church. Calling hours...

www.localsyr.com

Comments / 0

Related
cnycentral.com

Funeral services set for 21-year-old Brewerton shooting victim Troy Eames

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. — Funeral services have been set for Troy Eames, 21, who died Monday, Feb. 7 after being shot by his father at their Brewerton home. Troy was raised in Liverpool and graduated from Liverpool High School, according to his obituary. He was preparing to graduate from SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry in May, and also worked at the Wegmans on Route 31.
LIVERPOOL, NY
thewestsidegazette.com

James C. Boyd Funeral Home Services

Funeral services for the late Fred Campbell, Jr. – 76 were held January 22nd at Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Dr. Derrick J. Hughes, officiating. Funeral services for the late Elizabeth Lopez – 73 were held at Awaken Church of Fort Lauderdale with Apostle Stephen Clarke officiating.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
thewestsidegazette.com

Roy Mizell & Kurtz Funeral Home Services

Funeral services for the late Stephen Wayne Campbell – 51. Funeral services for the late Fannie Mae Cooper – 97 were held Feb. 8th at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Ricky Scott. Funeral services for the late Sabrina E. Lewis – 73 were held February 5th...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary
Fox News

DC Archbishop compares 'Catholics for Choice' to Judas: 'They really are external to the Church'

Roman Catholic Cardinal Wilton Gregory issued a statement Friday acknowledging a protest organized by the activist group "Catholics for Choice" on Thursday night. In it, the cardinal stated that the group and its members had excommunicated themselves by their advocacy for abortion, comparing them to Judas Iscariot, the apostle who according to the Bible betrayed Jesus and sold him to the authorities.
RELIGION
The Marion Star

Pastor column: Why did Jesus go to the cross?

I think the main reasons are given in First Peter chapter 1 verses 18 through 20. Let's discover, together, the answer to the question, “Why did Jesus go to the cross?”. First, there was a plan to finish. Verse 20, tells us that what Jesus did was planned “before the creation of the world.” God planned that Jesus would die on the cross for the sins of man. This was an old plan in God’s heart before sin was ever in the heart of man!
MARION, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Obituaries
TheDailyBeast

Priest Hangs Up Collar After Thousands of Baptisms Deemed Invalid Because He Said One Wrong Word

A Catholic priest in Arizona has voluntarily resigned after it emerged that he had been bungling the religious ritual by a single word for more than 20 years. The Catholic Diocese of Phoenix announced that church leaders had found that Father Andres Arango’s use of the phrase “we baptize” rather than the singular “I baptize,” the strict wording mandated by the Vatican, had invalidated nearly every baptism he had ever performed. Arango said in a letter he “deeply” regretted the mistake, and confirmed that he would be stepping down from St. Gregory Parish’s pulpit in order to “dedicate my energy and full time ministry to help remedy this and heal those affected.” In a statement to The New York Times, the diocese’s bishop said that he didn’t believe Arango had meant “to harm the faithful or deprive them of the grace of baptism and the sacraments.” There was “no single clear answer” on the mangled phrasing’s cascade effect, such as how it might impact those incorrectly baptized and later married by the Church, the Phoenix diocese said.
RELIGION
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Funeral Service Announced For Town of Newburgh Police Detective

The Town of Newburgh Police Department has announced the funeral service for a Newburgh police officer who tragically passed away over the weekend. 32-year-old Newburgh resident, Daniel Romano, died after a snowmobile accident in Herkimer County. It was reported back on Friday, January 28th, that Romano "sustained severe injuries after his snowmobile went off the trail and collided with a tree" according to the Town of Webb Police.
NEWBURGH, NY
101.5 WPDH

Funeral Service Announced For Town of Newburgh Police Detective

The Town of Newburgh Police Department has announced the funeral service for a Newburgh police officer who tragically passed away over the weekend. 32-year-old Newburgh resident, Daniel Romano, died after a snowmobile accident in Herkimer County. It was reported back on Friday, January 28th, that Romano "sustained severe injuries after his snowmobile went off the trail and collided with a tree" according to the Town of Webb Police.
NEWBURGH, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy