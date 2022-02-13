Bill Reinvigorating Sports Authority Division Passes House Unanimously

The Senate today passed SB 140, the Opportunity Scholarship Act, by a vote of 30-6. If signed into law, this measure will ensure that all tuition and fees are fully covered for any New Mexico student enrolled at a public college or university working toward a training certificate, associate degree or bachelor’s degree. Expanding the scholarship across these higher education program types, and for both new and returning students, would establish New Mexico as having the most accessible free college program in the United States.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 1 DAY AGO