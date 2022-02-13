ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

German film puts spotlight on Turkish migrants' place in today's Germany

By Riham Alkousaa
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=041jcu_0eDKLvFe00
Rabiye Kurnaz and director Andreas Dresen arrive at the red carpet for the screening of the movie 'Rabiye Kurnaz vs. George W. Bush' at the 72nd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, Germany, February 12, 2022. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

BERLIN, Feb 13 (Reuters) - A film about a German-Turkish mother's quest to free her son from Guantanamo prison poses questions about Germany's attitude towards millions of Turkish migrants who have made the country their home even if many are not citizens.

German director Andreas Dresen's film, "Rabiye Kurnaz vs. George W. Bush", which premiered at the Berlin Film Festival on Saturday, explores Turkish migrants' place and identity in today's Germany.

"I think we have to ask ourselves: How do we treat our children, the children who are born here, regardless of their nationality?," Dresen told Reuters in an interview on Sunday.

Tens of thousands of Turks migrated to Germany in the 1960s and 1970s in response to invitations from West Germany which needed labour to power its post-war industrial boom.

There is now a Turkish community of more than three million in the country but more than half still do not hold German citizenship.

Based on actual events, Dresen's film tells the story of "Rabiye", the mother of Murat Kurnaz, a Turkish man born and raised in Germany, who was held at the U.S. military prison in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba in 2002 for almost five years without charges.

With patience, determination and a committed German lawyer, Rabiye campaigned for her son's freedom. Between trips to Ankara and Washington and appeals to German, U.S. and Turkish authorities, and a lawsuit against then U.S. President George W. Bush, the mother of three wins her battle and gets her boy back.

Rabiye is portrayed as an ordinary woman, whose sentences mix German and Turkish words, but whose belief in her son's innocence proved stronger than German bureaucracy and U.S. politics.

"We had the idea to tell her story, because we held the view that is good to know that the so called 'ordinary people' can defend themselves against the great powers of the world," Dresen said during a news conference on Saturday.

German-Turkish actor Meltem Kaptan, who plays Rabiye, had long conversations with Murat Kurnaz's mother.

"It was important to me to play the two aspects; this sadness and this vulnerability she feels," Kaptan said. "But on the other hand, this brilliant and great personality who can make everybody laugh."

The film also sheds light on the controversial Guantanamo Bay prison that was set up to house foreign terrorism suspects following the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks on New York and Washington. read more

The film is among those competing for the Berlin International Film Festival's Golden Bear, to be awarded next Wednesday.

Reporting by Riham Alkousaa and Swantje Stein Editing by Jane Merriman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
wallstreetwindow.com

Russia-Ukraine standoff: Putin says US could drag Moscow into war with aim to impose sanctions – Source – Global News

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that the United States and other Western countries could drag with Moscow into a military conflict with the aim to impose sanctions on Russia. But he added he hoped dialogue on Ukraine would continue in order to avoid “negative scenarios,” including war. In his first direct public comments on the Ukraine crisis in nearly six weeks, a defiant Putin showed no sign of backing down from security demands that Western countries have called non-starters and a possible excuse to launch an invasion. He said the U.S. and the West ignored Russia’s security concerns with the expansion of NATO into Eastern Europe. Putin was speaking at a news conference with the visiting prime minister of Hungary, Viktor Orbán, one of several NATO leaders trying to intercede with him as the crisis has escalated. Russia has amassed more than 100,000 troops on the Ukrainian border, and Western countries say they fear Putin may be planning to invade. Russia denies this, but has said it could take unspecified military action unless its security demands are met. Western countries say any invasion would bring sanctions on Moscow.
POLITICS
Washington Post

Russia and China announce a bid to make the world safe for dictatorship

There was potent symbolism in the warm meeting between President Xi Jinping of China and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, as the Winter Olympics opened in Beijing. At a time when other countries are troubled by the actions of these Eurasian giants — from Russia’s threatened invasion of Ukraine to China’s genocide against the Uyghur people — the two dictators took center stage to support one another.
POLITICS
The New Yorker

Russia and China Unveil a Pact Against America and the West

In their matching mauve ties, Russia’s Vladimir Putin and China’s Xi Jinping last week declared a “new era” in the global order and, at least in the short term, endorsed their respective territorial ambitions in Ukraine and Taiwan. The world’s two most powerful autocrats unveiled a sweeping long-term agreement that also challenges the United States as a global power, NATO as a cornerstone of international security, and liberal democracy as a model for the world. “Friendship between the two States has no limits,” they vowed in the communiqué, released after the two leaders met on the eve of the Beijing Winter Olympics. “There are no ‘forbidden’ areas of cooperation.”
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Telegraph

Live Ukraine latest: Russia and China issue joint pledge to take on the West

China has openly sided with Russia over its unprecedented security demands, calling for a halt to Nato’s eastward expansion. A joint declaration signed by Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday lashes out at Nato for being aggressive to its neighbours. “The sides oppose further...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Germany#Turkish#Turks
The Atlantic

The Reason Putin Would Risk War

There are questions about troop numbers, questions about diplomacy. There are questions about the Ukrainian military, its weapons, and its soldiers. There are questions about Germany and France: How will they react? There are questions about America, and how it has come to be a central player in a conflict not of its making. But of all the questions that repeatedly arise about a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine, the one that gets the least satisfactory answers is this one: Why?
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
Cuba
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
Germany
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The War In Which The Most Americans Died

For a young country, America has an unfortunate history of wars. The Revolutionary War (1977 to 1983) made the U.S. an independent country. The War of 1812 (1812 to 1815) was a second conflict with the British. The Civil War (1862 to 1865) was the only major war fought within the nation’s boundaries. WWI (1914-1918) […]
POLITICS
AFP

US moves F-16 squadron from Germany to Romania as tension spikes over Ukraine

The US military said Friday it was repositioning a squadron of F-16 war planes from Germany to Romania, "to reinforce regional security" in the midst of flaring tensions with Russia over Ukraine. Without specifying how many F-16s were being moved, the command of the US Air Forces in Europe said the planes would arrive Friday at the Romanian air base of Fetesti, less than 60 miles (100 kilometers) from the Black Sea, where they will join Italian combat aircraft that are already deployed there. The aircraft and crews will "work closely with allies in the Black Sea region to reinforce regional security during the current tensions caused by Russia's military build-up near Ukraine," the US command, which is based in Germany, said in a statement. They will be responsible in particular for protecting NATO airspace in the region close to Crimea, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Shropshire Star

Elite US troops land in Poland near border with Ukraine

President Joe Biden ordered the deployment of 1,700 soldiers amid fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine. A few dozen elite US troops have been seen landing in south-eastern Poland near the border with Ukraine following President Joe Biden’s orders to deploy 1,700 soldiers there amid fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.
MILITARY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Mexican president irked by French auctions of artifacts

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president said Monday French auction houses had gone beyond the pale with brazen sales of pre-Hispanic artifacts. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said some auction houses had gone so far as to send Mexico’s archaeological institute photos of relics, asking if they were genuine, so they could sell them for more money.
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

US, 20 other nations condemn China in new statement

On Tuesday, the United States joined with 20 other nations to condemn Chinese authorities for the “near-complete disappearance of local independent media outlets in Hong Kong.”. In a joint statement, the U.S. State Department said that since enacting its new national security laws over Hong Kong in June 2020,...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Reuters

313K+
Followers
282K+
Post
144M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy