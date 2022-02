Remember that Figment popcorn bucket that people were waiting hours and hours for in Disney World? Well, he’s back!. The bucket is part of EPCOT’s Festival of the Arts celebration and was available at the Pop Eats! booth when the festival first started, but sold out after a few days due to his incredible popularity. In fact, the bucket was so popular that it was selling for hundreds of dollars on eBay. But, you don’t have to pay $300 for him on eBay anymore because he’s BACK at the festival and there’s an easier way to get him now!

LIFESTYLE ・ 14 HOURS AGO