Over the weekend, India Arie released a video on Instagram compiling some of the many, many times that Joe Rogan has said the n-word on his podcast, and saying that his doing so was one of the reasons why she was pulling her music from the platform. Many Joe Rogan defenders, including the CEO of Spotify, have done their best to not engage with what she—and Rogan—actually said, making what would in any circumstances have been an excruciating debate somehow even more so.

