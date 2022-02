Justin Michael breaks down Sunday’s impressive win over Boise State on Sunday, including big-time contributions from David Roddy, Chandler Jacobs and Isaiah Stevens. He talks about the depth of the roster and how CSU continues to get quality minutes from guys like James Moors. He also explains how crucial it was for the Rams to win against a fellow contender, and what needs to happen for the Rams to keep the positive momentum going.

BOISE, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO