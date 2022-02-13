ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Brody Goes to the Super Bowl

KWCH.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAndover's Brody Stanley gets the surprise...

www.kwch.com

The Spun

Look: Joe Burrow’s Reaction To Super Bowl Loss Goes Viral

The Los Angeles Rams are Super Bowl champions! After a thrilling 23-20 victory, the Rams avenged their Super Bowl loss from four years ago and found a way to take down the Cincinnati Bengals. Unfortunately, when one team wins another team has to lose. Joe Burrow and company looked like...
NFL
Detroit Sports Nation

Tom Brady’s hilarious Super Bowl tweet goes viral

It is officially Super Bowl Sunday and Tom Brady will not be participating. Earlier today, Brady got a ‘time-sensitive’ alert on his phone reminding him that Super Bowl LVI is today. Brady tweeted out that alert with a pretty funny caption. “Sh*t,” Brady tweeted. Instead, he will...
NFL
FanSided

Patrick Mahomes’ first tweet after Super Bowl 56 will pump up Chiefs fans

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is ready to get back to work after watching the Bengals lose to the Rams in Super Bowl 56. Mahomes and Co. lost to the Bengals in the AFC Championship game, which was a relative surprise given they held a double-digit first half lead. Yet, Mahomes made some costly mistakes in the second half and the Chiefs’ defense couldn’t stop a nosebleed, let alone Joe Burrow.
NFL
ETOnline.com

Drake Wins Big With Super Bowl Bet on Odell Beckham Jr.

Drake put his faith in the right person! The Certified Lover Boy artist made bank early on in the Big Game on Sunday when Odell Beckham Jr. made the first touchdown of Super Bowl LVI. Drake revealed on Thursday, days ahead of Sunday's game, that he'd shown the Rams --...
NFL
Fox 19

NKY teacher goes to Super Bowl after Tiktok video goes viral

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A Northern Kentucky Bengals Superfan is going to Super Bowl LVI with her husband, thanks to Youtuber Logan Thirtyacre and her visual art class students. Students from Katie VonHandorf’s class at St. Henry High School uploaded a video of their teacher on TikTok wearing the same Bengals costume at every game to help her get the funds to go to the Super Bowl.
NFL
weisradio.com

Wife of Rams’ Van Jefferson goes into labor during Super Bowl LVI

(INGLEWOOD, Calif.) — The wife of the Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson left SoFi on a stretcher Sunday after going into labor during the Super Bowl LVI, a team spokesperson confirmed to ABC News. The news came hours after Samira Jefferson posted an Instagram Story from an...
NFL
Combat Sports
Super Bowl
WWE
Wrestling
Sports
Sacramento Bee

Rapp Celebrates a Super Bowl Win, Goes into Overtime to Propose

Taylor Rapp is really good under pressure. Moments after sharing in Lost Angeles Rams' 23-20 Super Bowl victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, the former University of Washington safety got down on a knee and proposed to his girlfriend Dani Johnson. Of course, she said yes. It was a big week...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-Rams star takes shot at Eric Dickerson over Super Bowl comments

One former Los Angeles Rams star is not sweating his Super Bowl seating arrangement, and clearly thinks it’s silly that Eric Dickerson is. Jim Everett, who quarterbacked the Rams from 1986 to 1993, tweeted Saturday that he was looking forward to attending the Super Bowl on Sunday. He also sent a clear message to Dickerson by saying he did not care about where his seats were, “unlike other legends.”
NFL
The Spun

Look: Joe Burrow Attended Concert After Losing Super Bowl

It’s hard to get into the headspace of a player who just lost the Super Bowl, let alone the starting quarterback for one. In the case of Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, he found a unique way to cope with yesterday’s loss. On Monday, TMZ Sports released a...
NFL
wingsnation.com

Seider picks Bengals, Raymond goes with Rams for Super Bowl LVI

With no game to play on Sunday, members of the Detroit Red Wings will surely take the day to enjoy the festivities surrounding Super Bowl LVI. Led by former Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, the 12–5 Los Angeles Rams will take on the 10–7 Cincinnati Bengals in the big game.
NFL
GATOR 99.5

VIDEO: Sulphur Super Bowl Party Goes Spanish When They Tune In

Last night we all had our own version of a Super Bowl Party. We had our Gator Big Game Party at Walk-Ons and raised more money for St. Jude, some people sat around in their PJs and ate on the couch, then there is our friend Marvin Simon owner of Deep South Productions.
NFL
The Spun

Ja’Marr Chase Has 1-Word Reaction To Super Bowl Loss

On Sunday night, the Los Angeles Rams took home Super Bowl 56 – literally. Just a year after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl on home soil – for the first time in NFL history – the Rams did the same. A 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals gave the Rams franchise its second Super Bowl.
NFL
The Spun

Lamar Jackson’s Post-Super Bowl Tweet Is Going Viral

On Sunday night, the football world collectively came together – and it wasn’t just to watch the Super Bowl. No, they were there celebrating something else as well. Former first-round pick Eli Apple found himself getting abused by wide receiver Cooper Kupp for most of the game and fans loved it.
NFL
Popculture

'The Bachelor' Alum Confirms Romance With LA Rams Running Back Jake Funk Before Super Bowl

Season 24 Bachelor winner Hannah Ann Sluss is happy in love. This time around, Rams running back Jake Funk has stolen the Knoxville, TN native's heart. Just before Sunday's Super Bowl with the LA Rams vs. the Cincinnati Bengals, Sluss took to Instagram to wish her football star beau some good luck. "Good luck kiss," she captioned the video of her kissing on Funk. She also shared some behind-the-scenes moments from events she attended before the big game, a few game-day treats, and the outfit she decided to wear to support Funk. The Super Bowl is a first for Funk in his professional career.
NFL

