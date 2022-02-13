Brody Goes to the Super Bowl

Season 24 Bachelor winner Hannah Ann Sluss is happy in love. This time around, Rams running back Jake Funk has stolen the Knoxville, TN native's heart. Just before Sunday's Super Bowl with the LA Rams vs. the Cincinnati Bengals, Sluss took to Instagram to wish her football star beau some good luck. "Good luck kiss," she captioned the video of her kissing on Funk. She also shared some behind-the-scenes moments from events she attended before the big game, a few game-day treats, and the outfit she decided to wear to support Funk. The Super Bowl is a first for Funk in his professional career.
