My Dress-Up Darling's original manga release has reached a whole new milestone thanks to the success of the anime adaptation's debut! Shinichi Fukuda's original Young Gangan manga series has been successful in its own right since it first made its launch back in 2018, but the franchise has reached a whole new level of recognition and success thanks to fans flocking to the anime adaptation that premiered as part of the Winter 2022 anime schedule. With its main characters immediately catching fans' attention during the busy season, it seems fans are flocking to the manga just as much as well.

COMICS ・ 10 DAYS AGO