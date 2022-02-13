ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Atlanta Hawks at Boston Celtics Game #58 2/13/22

By flceltsfan
CelticsBlog
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAtlanta Hawks (26-29) at Boston Celtics (32-25) Sunday, February 13, 2022. The Celtics look to win their 8th straight game as they host the Atlanta Hawks for an afternoon game. This is the 3rd of 4 games between these two teams this season. The Hawks are 2-0 against the Celtics so...

www.celticsblog.com

FanSided

3 reasons the Boston Celtics will sign Isaiah Thomas

As it stands right now, the Boston Celtics have four open roster spots: three standard, and one two-way slot to fill. Many C’s fans keep daydreaming about the day Isaiah Thomas comes home. We are nearly five years removed from the last time IT4 laced up for the Celts....
NBA
NESN

Celtics Marcus Smart Reveals Most Difficult Player To Guard In NBA

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart is one of the best defensive players in the NBA, but even he has troubles with some opponents. Smart joined former NBA guard J.J. Reddick and Tommy Alter on “The Old Man & The Three” podcast released Monday and offered insight on who he thinks the hardest player to guard in the league is.
NBA
NESN

What Celtics’ Eighth Straight Win Means For Eastern Conference Chances

The Boston Celtics are the hottest team in the NBA. Before Sunday afternoon’s matinee showdown with the Atlanta Hawks the Celtics already had the league’s longest win streak. They extended it to eight with an impressive comeback performance. The Celtics were down double-digits for much of the contest...
NBA
CelticsBlog

Celtics Help Wanted Ad

Are you an NBA player who has recently been, or is about to be, bought out of your contract? Do you want to join a winning team in search of a title? If the answer is yes, maybe there's a position for you on the Boston Celtics. Check to see if you have these qualifications:
NBA
FanSided

Could Enes Freedom be a viable option for the Atlanta Hawks?

The Atlanta Hawks have been on a reasonable tear lately where they are starting to get their season back on track. However, they still have an issue with giving up too many points in a single quarter without being able to score themselves. In the recent game against the Boston...
NBA
CelticsBlog

Eight straight: 10 Takeaways from Celtics-Hawks

1. A few times during this win streak, things have gotten sideways for the Boston Celtics. In the last two games, that was poor first halves. As a few members of the team have said, the games against the Denver Nuggets and Atlanta Hawks are games the team would have lost earlier in the season.
NBA
CelticsBlog

Celtics use strong 2nd half to ground Hawks 105-95 for 8th straight win

After a two-year absence, the Celtics today resumed their tradition of hosting a nationally televised matinee on Super Bowl Sunday. The football game will need to be a classic for Celtics fans to enjoy it more than Boston’s 105-95 win over the Atlanta Hawks. Jayson Tatum led a huge...
NBA
CelticsBlog

Happy Valentine’s Day: How I met my girlfriend on Celtics Twitter

Boston Celtics Twitter is a crazy place. It’s a place where people go to get analysis from media members, interact with fellow fans, get the latest news, and even have some fun with “Weird Celtics Twitter.” The last thing someone would expect to find on there is love. But I suppose there’s a first time for everything.
fadeawayworld.net

Jayson Tatum On Boston Celtics' 8-Game Winning Streak: "We're Just Cooking Right Now."

The Boston Celtics are on a bit of a tear at the moment, they've won 8 consecutive games after a poor start to the season. This midseason turnaround, sparked by star Jayson Tatum, has seen the Celtics climb up to the 6th seed in the Eastern Conference. After a statement performance against the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday, the All-Star forward was understandably delighted with how things have been going.
NBA
CelticsBlog

Potential buyout candidates for the Celtics

The Boston Celtics entered the NBA trade deadline with a six-game win streak in hand, and winners of 11 of their last 15 games. Until the month of January, the Celtics had been seesawing the line between buyers or sellers this season, with every win or loss swaying the fanbase one way or another. But since the start of the new year, the team has begun to establish their identity as a defensive juggernaut, which left Brad Stevens with some hard decisions to make on Thursday.
NBA
abc17news.com

Tatum scores 38, Celtics rally past Hawks for 8th win in row

BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 38 points and led a third-quarter surge that sent the Boston Celtics past the Atlanta Hawks 105-95 for their eighth straight win. Trae Young had 30 points and 10 assists to lead Atlanta, which has lost four of five. The Celtics, who lost their first two against the Hawks this season, trailed 55-45 at halftime and allowed an early basket by Young to start the third. But Boston wound up outscoring the Hawks 42-23 in the period, including 16 points by Tatum.
NBA
CelticsBlog

Celtics trade deadline evaluations around the web

A quick look around the interwebs on their views of the Boston Celtics moves at the NBA trade deadline. The Celtics cashed in their first round pick and salary filler for a guard in Derrick White. The 27-year-old has made a nice leap as a playmaker this season, posting a career-best assist rate, which should help a Boston team in major need of more passing. The Spurs were going nowhere this year, so salvaging a first round pick that should be around No. 20 in exchange for White is nice business by the Spurs. San Antonio should now have three first round picks in this draft with their own, Boston’s, and Toronto’s. If White can lean into being more a connecting piece between Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, this could be a nice win for Boston. White is also a tenacious backcourt defender who should make the Celtics defense even more intimidating.
NBA
985thesportshub.com

Jaylen Brown’s improvement as passer fuels Celtics’ hot streak

As winners of eight straight, the Boston Celtics are getting hot at a beneficial time. And Jaylen Brown’s recent run of unselfish basketball has been a promising trend. In addition to scoring 22 points, Brown also dished out nine assists in the Celtics’ 126-91 win over the Nets last Tuesday. This total was good for his best since exactly a month earlier, when he exploded for 11 assists against the Knicks on Jan. 8.
NBA
NBC Sports

Celtics-Hawks takeaways: Tatum takes over to extend C's streak

The Boston Celtics overcame a slow start vs. the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday to extend their win streak to eight games. After trailing by 10 at halftime, the C's stormed ahead with a 42-point third quarter and held on in the fourth for a 105-95 victory. All-Star forward Jayson Tatum took over for Boston in the second half and finished with a game-high 38 points. Jaylen Brown added 17 while newcomer Derrick White chipped in 14 off the bench.
NBA

