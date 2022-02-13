ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knicks' Kemba Walker: Goes for 23 in loss

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Walker recorded 23 points (7-12 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT), one rebound and two assists in 26...

www.cbssports.com

FanSided

New York Knicks: Julius Randle is here to stay

New York Knicks star forward Julius Randle is here to stay. The NBA’s 2020-2021’s Most Improved Player must be an essential part of the Knicks going forward. As of recently, Randle is starting to look to be regaining his confidence, which is translating to better play on the court. J.
CBS Sports

Knicks' Julius Randle: Monster line in loss to Blazers

Randle provided 28 points (8-20 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 12-13 FT), 16 rebounds and six assists over 41 minutes during Saturday's 112-103 loss to Portland. Randle has been the scapegoat for the Knicks' struggles this season, and while his numbers are down across the board from his stellar 2020-21 campaign, he's started to look more like his old self of late. Randle has scored at least 28 points in five straight games, notching four double-doubles and posting 29.2 points, 12.8 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.4 threes per contest during that span.
Kemba Walker
ClutchPoints

Latest Damian Lillard trade buzz will not please Knicks fans

It was a quiet trade deadline for the New York Knicks. They stood pat after making a trade for Cam Reddish nearly a month beforehand. New York’s failure to tinker with their roster was a huge mistake, as they now have to hope for the same band of disappointing players to get them back in the playoff picture.
abc17news.com

Simons has 30, Blazers beat Knicks with huge rally in 4th

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Anfernee Simons had 30 points and eight assists, and the Portland Trail Blazers erased a 23-point third-quarter deficit to beat the New York Knicks 112-103. Newly acquired guard Josh Hart, one of several players new to Portland’s roster after a flurry of trades before the deadline, added 23 points in his Blazers’ debut. Julius Randle led the Knicks with 28 points and 16 rebounds, while Kemba Walker added 23 points.
theknickswall

Knicks Drop Another Big Lead in Crushing Loss to Blazers

In a game the Knicks were leading by as many as 23 points, a meltdown of a fourth quarter resulted in the fourth loss of their five-game road trip. The New York Knicks (25-32) lost a heart-breaker to the rebuilding Portland Trail Blazers (23-34) by a final score of 112-103 after winning every single quarter except for the final period, where they were outscored 35-11. Their frontcourt was severely depleted with injuries to Mitchell Robinson and Cam Reddish during the contest, and they were unable to find any offense as time winded down in spite of great performances from Kemba Walker, Quentin Grimes, and Julius Randle.
Posting and Toasting

Game Preview: Knicks vs. Thunder- 02/14/22

After a disappointing 1-4 road trip out west, the New York Knicks (25-32) must be relieved to be home again and hosting the Oklahoma City Thunder (17-39). The Thunder are competitive but also fairly terrible. Tonight, they will lack their zippy point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (ankle) and their top two centers. Statistics and logic suggest that the Knicks should finally enjoy an easy win. And, yet….
theScore

Trail Blazers erase 23-point deficit to stun Knicks

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Anfernee Simons had 30 points and eight assists, and the Portland Trail Blazers erased a 23-point, third-quarter deficit to beat the New York Knicks 112-103 on Saturday. Newly acquired guard Josh Hart, one of several players new to Portland’s roster after a flurry of trades...
New York Knicks
Basketball
Sports
NBA Analysis Network

Would Damian Lillard Still Have Interest In Joining Knicks?

The New York Knicks have been on an everlasting quest to figure out the point guard position. They thought that they had things figured out coming into the 2021-22 NBA season with Kemba Walker as the starter and Derrick Rose backing him up. That has proven to not be the case.
RealGM

Knicks No Longer Hold Same Appeal For Damian Lillard

With a disappointing season to follow-up their return to the playoffs in 2021, the New York Knicks no longer hold the same appeal for Damian Lillard, a source told Marc Berman of the New York. The Portland Trail Blazers are trying to reset their roster around Lillard, who is unlikely...
Trail Blazers Refuse To Lose In Saturday Matinee Versus Knicks

PORTLAND -- If you would rather the Trail Blazers lose in order to improve their chances of securing a better draft pick come June, Saturday’s matinee at Moda Center probably was not for you. But those who would simply like to see a good game that ends with a Portland win got exactly what they wanted.
The Spun

Sixers Release James Harden Update: NBA Fans React

James Harden’s debut with the Philadelphia 76ers is going to have to wait. Harden is going to be out through the All-Star break as he continues to rehab his hamstring. Harden will also not play in the All-Star game. Harden was traded to the 76ers last Thursday as the...
