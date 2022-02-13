Knicks' Kemba Walker: Goes for 23 in loss

Randle provided 28 points (8-20 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 12-13 FT), 16 rebounds and six assists over 41 minutes during Saturday's 112-103 loss to Portland. Randle has been the scapegoat for the Knicks' struggles this season, and while his numbers are down across the board from his stellar 2020-21 campaign, he's started to look more like his old self of late. Randle has scored at least 28 points in five straight games, notching four double-doubles and posting 29.2 points, 12.8 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.4 threes per contest during that span.
