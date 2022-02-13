Knicks' Kemba Walker: Goes for 23 in loss

In a game the Knicks were leading by as many as 23 points, a meltdown of a fourth quarter resulted in the fourth loss of their five-game road trip. The New York Knicks (25-32) lost a heart-breaker to the rebuilding Portland Trail Blazers (23-34) by a final score of 112-103 after winning every single quarter except for the final period, where they were outscored 35-11. Their frontcourt was severely depleted with injuries to Mitchell Robinson and Cam Reddish during the contest, and they were unable to find any offense as time winded down in spite of great performances from Kemba Walker, Quentin Grimes, and Julius Randle.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO