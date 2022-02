The Metropolitan Police are not investigating a disturbing video of West Ham United defender Kurt Zouma physically abusing his cat. Zouma has apologised after the video surfaced online, with West Ham also condemning the footage and vowing to deal with the matter internally.In the video, Zouma is seen kicking and slapping the cat in front of his child, while laughter can be heard in the background. The 27-year-old then chases the animal before throwing a pair of shoes at it and slapping its head. There have been calls for Zouma to sacked from the club on social media, led...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 6 DAYS AGO