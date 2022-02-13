ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Super Bowl 2022: Rams’ Sean McVay Hints at Retiring From Coaching to Have Family

By Samantha Whidden
 1 day ago
Although his team is heading to Super Bowl LVI later on today (February 13th), head coach of the Los Angeles Rams, Sean McVay, hints at potentially retiring from coaching in order to have a family.

According to Fox News, the Los Angeles Rams coach stated during the NFL team’s final media available ahead of the Super Bowl his interest to have a family is weighing heavily on him. He joked that he wouldn’t “make it” if he’s coaching into his 60s. However, he later emphasized how important it is to him to have a family. The coach says he’s hoping to marry his fiancee Veronika Khomyn without any more setbacks due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While speaking to ESPN about his coaching career prior to the Super Bowl, McVay states, “I love this so much that it’s such a passion. But I also know what I’ve seen from some of my closest friends, whether it’s coaches or even some of our players. I’m gonna be married this summer. I want to have a family and I think being able to find that balance. But also be able to give the time necessary. I have always had a dream about being able to be a father. And I can’t predict the future, you know? I jokingly say that.”

McVay further shares that he knows he loves football. He is also investing in “this thing.” He is also in the moment right now. “But at some point, too, if you said what do you want to be able to do? I want to be able to have a family and I want to be able to spend time with them.”

Los Angeles Rams’ Head Coach Sean McVay Talks His Father’s Passion For Football Prior to Super Bowl LVI

As he continued his chat with ESPN prior to Super Bowl LVI, Los Angeles Rams’ head coach, Sean McVay opened up about his father’s passion for football. Although he believes his father would have been an “unbelievable” coach, he never pursued his coaching ambitions due to how time-consuming it was. Instead, he focused on observing McVay’s grandfather, John McVay, who worked as head coach of the New York Giants and general manager of the San Francisco 49ers.

“I also know how much time is taken away during these months of the year and I saw that growing up,” McVay said. “[My dad] has such a special relationship with my grandpa who was a coach and in personnel but one of the things that prevented him from getting into coaching was, ‘Man, I had such a great relationship but my dad missed out on a lot of the things’ but didn’t want to do that with me and my little brother. So, I always remembered that and at some point, I want to be able to have a family. So, that’s why I say that. But, s—, you’ll probably be talking to me when I’m 61 doing this stuff.”

