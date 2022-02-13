Heroin, Crack, Guns Seized in Ohio Drug Raids

Ohio Drug Busts MGN

An early-morning drug rain by the Hancock County METRICH Drug Task Force along with the Findlay Police Department Emergency Response Team turned up crack, heroin, and two guns, one of which was reported stolen.

The raids went down early Friday morning in the Northwest Ohio town of 41,000 people. At 5:10 am, officers executed a search warrant on Rector Avenue. The raid was a result of a long-term investigation into complaints of drug trafficking at the residence.

The search turned up suspected crack cocaine, cocaine powder residue, and a large amount of drug paraphernalia throughout the residence.

Officials say the substances were sent to the BCI Crime Lab for testing. If the suspected substances are indeed drugs, suspects, Tracey Dindal and Danielle Savage will face charges of drug possession and possessing drug paraphernalia and criminal tools.

The Sheriff's Office says additional charges of drug trafficking are expected to be added at the conclusion of the investigation.

Stolen Weapon Recovered

Twenty minutes later, officers hit another Findlay residence, this time on Garfield Avenue. The search of the home turned up 10 grams of a suspected heroin/Fentanyl mix, some unknown pills as two handguns, one of which had been reported stolen.

Officers also seized numerous items of drug paraphernalia. The suspected drugs were sent to Ohio BCI for testing. Police said the prosecutor would seek charges for drug possession, paraphernalia possession, receiving stolen property, and weapons under disability against suspects Michael Hickley, Jr. and Atorya Hall.