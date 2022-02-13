Mother of 6 killed in hit and run near 11th and Atkinson

It was near 11th and Atkinson where 41-year-old Sherika Lester was fatally struck early Sunday morning by a driver who left the mother of six lying in the middle of the road.

"Don't nobody want to bury their kids," said Sherry Rowsey-Brown, Lester's mother.

Rowsey-Brown says learning of her daughter's death destroyed her.

"I had my hands on top of my head and I said oh, God. I said, is she okay? And they said no she passed away," said Rowsey-Brown.

Submitted Younger pictures of 41-year-old Sherika Lester.

According to Milwaukee police, Lester was crossing the street around 6 a.m. Sunday morning when she was hit by a car. But the driver didn't stop. Police are now looking for that driver.

"I just want somebody to come forward because it's not fair," said Rowsey-Brown.

Neighbors in the area say they regularly see people driving recklessly down their streets.

"If you don't pay attention, those people will run you over and keep going," said Mr. Berry, a nearby resident.

"For some people, the red light doesn't mean anything to them," said another resident, Joe Smith.

And now as Sherika's mother prepares to lay her firstborn to rest, she has a message for the driver still on the run:

"You took her life, you owe this to turn yourself in. I know I can't bring her back, but I still want justice for her," said Rowsey-Brown.

The pastor of a nearby church says they turned over surveillance video to police. So far, no information has been released about the driver or the car involved.

