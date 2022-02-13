ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Johnny Depp hires famed attorney Kathleen Zellner in Amber Heard battle

By Emily Smith
New York Post
New York Post
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Dyi2s_0eDKHWWR00
Johnny Depp has hired famed "Making A Murderer" attorney Kathleen Zellner in his legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard Getty Images; WireImage

Johnny Depp has armed himself with a major weapon in his epic legal battle against ex-wife Amber Heard.

Prominent “Making A Murderer” attorney Kathleen Zellner, who has famously worked to overturn wrongful convictions, has joined Depp’s legal team.

The move comes after the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star lost his sensational libel suit in London against a newspaper columnist who labeled him a “wife-beater.” In March, Depp was refused permission to appeal against the ruling.

But Depp is also still suing Heard in the US, over a newspaper article in which she described being a victim of domestic abuse.

Zellner has confirmed she has joined Depp’s legal team for his US battle against Heard, and exclusively told Page Six in a statement, “I have spent the last 30 plus years defending individuals who have been falsely accused of wrongdoing.

“I welcome adding Johnny Depp to that list and joining his dream team who share this view and have so effectively been advocating for him.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U6iYP_0eDKHWWR00
Famed Chicago attorney Kathleen Zellner is joining Johnny Depp’s team as he sues ex-wife Amber Heard for libel in the U.S.

Zellner joins Depp’s team – which includes Adam Waldman and Benjamin Chew – as the actor wages a $50 million libel suit against Heard in the United States.

Depp, 58, is suing Heard, 35, in Virginia over a 2019 op-ed in the Washington Post by the “Aquaman” actress, in which she wrote about being a victim of domestic violence — but which he believes was a libelous attack on him.

While she never mentioned Depp’s name in the article, he insists it was about him because Heard had previously alleged that she suffered two black eyes, a broken nose and a broken lip at his hands during a 2015 attack in Los Angeles. Depp denies abusing or assaulting Heard.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35PIGr_0eDKHWWR00
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard in happier times at the Grammy Awards in 2016

In the latest salvo in the case, the court has given Depp access to Heard’s phone, which he hopes will prove she faked injuries he allegedly gave her. His lawyers claim she doctored photos purporting to show her with black eyes, which she says she suffered at the hands of the actor. Heard maintains the photos are authentic.

Notable clients Zellner has represented include Steven Avery, who was the subject of the 2015 and 2018 Netflix series “Making a Murderer”.

Avery spent 18 years of a 32-year sentence in prison before he was exonerated by DNA testing and released in 2003, only to be charged with a different murder two years later.

His 2007 trial for the murder of Wisconsin photographer Teresa Halbach, which was the subject of the Netflix series, ended in him being convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment. Avery and Zellner are still working to overturn that conviction.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IJ7ay_0eDKHWWR00
Steven Avery, the subject of 2015 Netflix documentary “Making A Murderer”

Zellner also represented Kevin Fox, who was falsely accused of murdering his daughter Riley, and exonerated by DNA evidence she sent to a private lab with more sophisticated technology. She also won a $15.5 million verdict for the violation of Fox’s civil rights in 2007.

Comments / 0

Related
Inside the Magic

Johnny Depp Says It’s “Unfair” For Him Not to Change, Speaks Out on Past Roles

Embattled actor Johnny Depp’s latest movie, Minamata (2020), just released domestically, and his next movie role — King Louis XV of France — was announced only weeks ago. But, it has not been smooth-sailing in career terms for the disgraced Hollywood star. Embroiled in lawsuits amid domestic abuse allegations, Depp’s future is significantly uncertain.
CELEBRITIES
Showbiz411

Johnny Depp Is Back, Kind of, After Tabloid Divorce Scandals, In Low Budget Indie Film “Minimata”

Johnny Depp is back. Kind of. At long last, Depp’s much delayed film, “Minimata,” has been released to 27 cities, in about one theater per city. “Minimata,” is a low budget indie film distributed by Samuel Goldwyn Films. Directed by Andrew Levitas, it tells the story of real life photojournalist W. Eugene Smith who exposed the devastating impact of mercury poisoning on coastal communities in 1970s Japan.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Why Johnny Depp Is Totally Uninterested In Playing The Same Types Of Characters Over And Over Again

Despite his status as a Hollywood A-lister, Johnny Depp has built a career filled with memorable and eccentric characters. He’s popped up in everything from small indie fare to blockbuster franchises. But he’s never repeated the same character more than once (with the exception of Jack Sparrow). And that’s by design, according to the Pirate of the Caribbean vet.
MUSIC
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Johnny Depp dials down the ham in 'Minamata,' a true story of ecological disaster

With echoes of Michelangelo's "Pietà," photojournalist W. Eugene Smith's evocative 1971 image "Tomoko and her Mother in the Bath" depicts, with brutal honesty, yet also with a certain grace and dignity, the heartbreaking effects of mercury poisoning in the Japanese town of Minamata. The movie "Minamata" dramatizes the story of how that photo came to be taken by Smith (Johnny Depp), who lived and worked in Minamata in the early 1970s, where he documented what came to be known as "Minamata disease" - the result of toxic industrial wastewater.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Wisconsin State
Inside the Magic

Johnny Depp Ran Out of His ‘Pirates’ Premiere, Has Only Watched One Film Since

When it comes to Johnny Depp, whether you love him or hate him, you certainly know who he is and likely have watching him in a film. At the moment, Depp has been in hot waters when it comes to the media due to the ongoing libel case with him and ex-wife Amber Heard which is now going to court. Depp has received heavy flack for the domestic abuse allegations presented by Heard, but it seems likely that all of the people who are stating negative comments about Depp have actually supported his acting career more than he has.
MOVIES
Popculture

Long-Delayed Johnny Depp Movie Finally Hits Theaters

A long-delayed Johnny Depp movie has finally hit theaters, one year after it was initially scheduled to premiere. Deadline reports that Minamata, a biopic about famed photojournalist Eugene Smith, is opening in about two dozen cities, including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Miami. In the film, Depp portrays Smith, who took his final Life magazine assignment in 1971, which took him across the Pacific Ocean to Japan, where through his photographs he exposed decades of terrible misconduct by a large chemical company.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Berlin Hot List: Johnny Depp, Aaron Eckhart Films Among Festival’s Buzziest Projects

Kicking off 2022 with yet another online-only film market will be “bittersweet,” says Tamara Nagahiro of sales group Grandave International. She’s one of the hundreds of international film execs forced to exchange hotel suites for Zoom meeting rooms after Berlin’s European Film Market, which runs Feb. 10-17, went all-virtual in response to a surge in COVID-19 infections in Germany. The health of the indie film market will be put to the test at EFM 2022, as both sellers and distributors try to assess the impact of the pandemic on the global business. “You are seeing increasing business from the streamers, in...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Steven Avery
Person
Amber Heard
SFGate

Johnny Depp and Andrew Levitas Discuss Timeliness of ‘Minamata’ and Capturing the “Inner Light and Hope for Mankind”

Even if you don’t know the story of heralded photographer W. Eugene Smith or the Japanese fishing village of Minamata, you are likely familiar with the photograph Tomoko and Mother in the Bath. The 1971 black-and-white photo captures Ryoko Kamimura cradling her severely deformed daughter Tomoko, a victim of Minamata disease, in a Japanese bath. The photograph was one of many featured in a 1972 issue of Life magazine depicting the horrors of the disease, a form of Mercury poisoning that was caused by industrial wastewater from the Chisso Corporation’s chemical factory. Smith and his wife, Aileen Mioko Smith, lived in the town from 1971 to 1973 to document the effects of Minamata disease.
MOVIES
Us Weekly

Janet Jackson Claims Late Brother Michael Jackson Would Call Her ‘Pig’ and ‘Cow’ Amid Body Image Issues: It ‘Would Hurt’

Dealing with the past. Janet Jackson addressed the major highs and lows throughout her life in Lifetime’s Janet — and that includes her weight struggles over the years. “I’m an emotional eater, so when I get stressed or something is really bothering me, it comforts me. I did Good Times, and that’s the beginning of having weight issues and the way I looked at myself,” Jackson, 55, shared in Part 2 of the new A&E documentary, which premiered on Saturday, January 29. “I was developing at a very young age and I started getting a chest, and they would bind it so I would look more flat-chested.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#The Washington Post
firstsportz.com

Floyd Mayweather and Kim Kardashian Keeps Silence After Getting Sued Over Alleged Crypto Scam

Floyd Mayweather and Kim Kardashian have found themselves facing legal charges for promoting and misleading investors to buy a cryptocurrency token called EthereumMax. According to the reports the action lawsuit was fixed last Friday in the Los Angeles federal court, it claimed that the celebrities misused their following to make false statements about EthereumMax through social media advertising along with other promotional options.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
New York Post

Sarah Palin arrives at court hand-in-hand with ‘buddy’ Ron Duguay

Sarah Palin arrived at a Manhattan federal courthouse Wednesday holding hands with her “buddy,” ex-Rangers player Ron Duguay, ahead of proceedings in her defamation trial against the New York Times. Palin, wearing a dark-pink coat, black skirt and sunglasses, stopped and put her arm around Duguay in front...
MANHATTAN, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy