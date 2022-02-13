ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lucas County, OH

Ohio Sheriffs Go Viral With Valentine's Fugitive Hunt

Sheriff's Departments in Ohio are using a little Valentine's Day humor to help hunt down wanted fugitives and the Internet is loving it.

The Lucas County, Ohio Sheriff's created a special Valentine adorned with cupids and conversation hearts adorned with phrases like 'court date.' The special Valentine card featured the face of a man with open warrants from five Northwest Ohio enforcement agencies.

The online caption read, "With Valentine’s Day fast approaching, Timothy Allan Gant has been playing hard to get. He has multiple official valentines waiting for him from the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office, Toledo Police Department, Oregon Police Department, Perrysburg Police Department, and Northwood Police Department. If you have seen Timothy or know of his whereabouts call The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force 1-866-4WANTED, the U.S. Marshals office in Toledo at 419-259-6286 or Toledo Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111."

Police want Gant on charges of breaking and entering, robbery and larceny, theft, battery, burglary, and obstructing justice. The post featuring his mugshot has been shared close to 3,000 times.

Valentine's Day Special

Farther south in Scioto County, Ohio, the Scioto County Sheriff's Office encouraged unhappy exes to drop a dime on their former Valentine. A post on their Facebook page offered a 'Valentine's Day Special.

"Do you have an ex-Valentine with outstanding warrants who is playing hide-and-seek? Do you have information that they are driving with drugs or weapons in the vehicle? Gives us a call with their location and we will take care of the rest.

This Valentine’s Day Weekend Special starts off with a set of limited-edition platinum bracelets, free transportation with a chauffeur, a one-night minimum stay in luxurious 5-star accommodation with 24/7 security. This special also includes a professional glamour headshot that may be posted online for all to enjoy, with the evening being capped off with a special Valentine dinner prepared by the finest chefs.

We know this special is so incredible that you may be tempted to provide additional referrals. We do not blame you, this special is too sweet to pass up. Operators are standing by at 740-354-7566! "

The Sheriff's Office acknowledged that they'd take inspiration from other law enforcement agencies around the country. The post from the SCSO Office's Facebook page has been shared over 3,000 times.

