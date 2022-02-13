ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

P.J. Tucker making Heat slaphappy with his relentless hustle

By Ira Winderman, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 1 day ago

To sum up the P.J. Tucker experience, to appreciate that the statistical line of the veteran Miami Heat forward tells precious little of his contributions, is to simply rewind the video to the 8:52 mark of the third quarter of Saturday night’s 115-111 victory over the Brooklyn Nets at FTX Arena.

“It’s one of the best intangible winning plays that I’ve seen,” coach Erik Spoelstra would say after pausing postgame for a second look.

“That,” guard Duncan Robinson said, “was an incredible play.”

“I love getting my guys shots,” Tucker said.

And they, in turn, love the relentlessness of Tucker’s process, teammates’ Instagram timelines filled Sunday with video of the play that helped extend the Heat’s winning streak to five.

It started off a deflected ball in the lane, followed by a scramble for possession between Tucker and a pair of Nets. All the while, coming with the shot clock ticking down. Left to lunge while off-balance, Tucker, while falling, slapped the ball to an open Robinson in the right corner for a 3-pointer.

But it didn’t end there. Struggling to get to his feet as the Nets played in transition, Tucker crawled for nearly a quarter-length of the court to get back on defense, still off balance from his slap-for-a-score.

“It really was like a 30-70 ball,” Spoelstra said, with the Nets seemingly destined for possession. “When you replay it, it was just sheer force of will, to try to get any kind of hand on it.

“But then the IQ to be ahead of it, to see Duncan and turn two plays into one. To recover a loose ball, get you an extra possession, and slap it to a wide-open 3-point shooter, it was just heck of a winning play. That really epitomizes what P.J. is all about.”

No sooner did Robinson convert, then he pointed in appreciation to a still-prone Tucker.

“Yeah, that was an incredible play, to have the wherewithal to just kind of put a hand on it, put a paw on it, and be the first to the ball, first to the floor,” Robinson said. “And then he hit me right in my [shooting] pocket.”

It proved to be Tucker’s lone assist of the night, but one arguably with as much value as any of the Heat’s other 19.

“Oh yeah, man, P.J. is next level, man,” Robinson said, with the Heat next turning their attention to Tuesday night’s visit by the Dallas Mavericks. “He just doesn’t care about shooting the ball, doesn’t care about touching the ball. He just wants to compete and be gritty and win.

“You don’t find too many guys like that. And he’s super unique in that way, and just the ultimate teammate that you want to go to war with, that’s for sure.”

To Tucker, it simply was what the moment required, similar to the closing moments calling for him to take the defensive assignment on Kyrie Irving during the defensive sequence that sealed the victory.

“Man, I don’t care if I ever score,” Tucker said, noting his preference for moments such as Robinson’s 3-pointer, when he can assist the team’s young 3-point specialists. “I love getting my guys shots. I love getting Duncan, Gabe [Vincent], Max [Strus], all of ‘em. I love just getting any of ‘em, any of my teammates.

“I’m all about it, man, making winning plays, sacrificing your body, put it on the line to win games. That’s what it’s about: letting the guys know you’re going to be there no matter. Lay it out every night, that’s what I do.”

Even while battling through a knee bruise that briefly sidelined him during Thursday night’s victory over the New Orleans Pelicans and had the 36-year-old listed as questionable going into Saturday night.

“I’m working through it,” he said. “I’ve been fighting it for a while. It’s hard. Luckily the All-Star break is coming, so I get a little break.

“But I’ve just been working hard, trying to get better, fighting it. It’s an ongoing process. It’s not going to happen in a day, but it’s nice to get this break.”

Comments / 0

Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Ira Winderman: Trade deadline shows Heat may have found NBA’s latest path to success

Perhaps the primary lesson from what did or didn’t happen at Thursday’s NBA trading deadline is this: super teaming is not easy. The Brooklyn Nets acknowledged as much in parting with James Harden from what was supposed to be the invincibility of Harden, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. The Philadelphia 76ers previously recognized as much, with Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris and Simmons leading only ...
NBA
Hot Hot Hoops

Do the Heat want Goran Dragic back?

The Toronto Raptors traded Goran Dragic to the San Antonio Spurs last Thursday, and San Antonio will buy him out of his contract. That allows Dragic to sign with the Miami Heat, the team that traded him in the off-season for Kyle Lowry. But Adrian Wojnarowski hasn’t listed the Heat among the “formidable list of free agent suitors” for the 2018 All-Star.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
ClutchPoints

Heat’s biggest mistake at the 2022 NBA Trade Deadline

The Miami Heat surprised many this season. After getting Kyle Lowry in the offseason, some believed the Heat would be good, but no one expected this. They are standing at 37-20, alone atop the Eastern Conference, and look primed to repeat their 2020 run to the NBA Finals. At last...
NBA
FanSided

Bam Adebayo Has To Continue To Take This Look For The Miami Heat

The Miami Heat have the potential to win the NBA title this year. However, in order to do that, they’ll need all of their pieces operating at a high level and to be quite frank—the peak of their powers. While, traditionally, Bam Adebayo has been an all-around marvel...
NBA
FanSided

Miami Heat: Jimmy Butler And Kyle Lowry Close Door On Brooklyn Late

The Miami Heat came out on Saturday night and played a tough game against the Brooklyn Nets. Well, at least it was a tough game by the time it ended. Making it harder than it had to be to close, the game didn’t get that way until the fourth quarter. For most of the first period, the game was very back-and-forth in nature.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erik Spoelstra
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Duncan Robinson
ESPN

Heat hold off Irving's charge, hand Nets 11th straight loss

MIAMI -- — Bam Adebayo had 19 points and 14 rebounds, and the Miami Heat held off a furious rally from Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets for a 115-111 victory Saturday night. Irving scored 20 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter to help the Nets rally...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Russell Westbrook Sends Message To Frank Vogel For Benching Him During Crunch Time: "I'm Not Accustomed To Sitting For Long Stretches."

Russell Westbrook's play has been unexpectedly poor for the Los Angeles Lakers this season, and it has led to him being benched late in close games by coach Frank Vogel. As a player that has been a superstar in this league and an MVP in the last decade, this has not gone down well with the man himself, and Westbrook has made his unhappiness with the situation quite clear through various quotes to the media.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Relentlessness
fadeawayworld.net

Chris Paul Claps Back At Charles Barkley And Shaquille O'Neal For Betting He Wouldn't Get 12 Assists: "I Can Get Chuck Some Buckets Now Even The Way He Looks."

Chris Paul is called the Point God for good reason, throughout his career, he has been one of the best playmakers the league has ever seen. Paul is ageing like fine wine too, an instrumental figure in the resurgence of the Phoenix Suns. Alongside Devin Booker, Paul has unlocked the offense for the Suns, and is leading the league in assists by a comfortable margin.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Fred VanVleet Calls Out Goran Dragic After Trade To San Antonio: "The Other Guy Was Sitting At Home."

Goran Dragic has been primed for a buyout since this season began for the Toronto Raptors. The Slovenian came over in the sign-and-trade that sent Kyle Lowry to the Miami Heat but seemingly had no interest in actually playing for the Raptors. Now, the situation may have been clear from the beginning but it doesn't seem to have pleased his teammates on the Raptors.
NBA
The Big Lead

Nick Wright Finally Has the Evidence Needed to Convince People LeBron James Can Score

LeBron James scored 26 points on Friday night and in the process passed Kareem Abdul-Jabaar for the most combined regular season and playoff points in NBA history. If LeBron chooses, he will pass Kareem on the all-time regular season points list in a couple seasons. It's a lot of scoring from one of the best players ever and FS1's Nick Wright wanted to take the opportunity to let everyone know what's really going on.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NBA Power Rankings: Suns stay dominant while Nets continue losing skid

The NBA saw several trades executed ahead of the deadline last week, as teams around the league make some final tweaks to prepare for the stretch run of the season. Of course, the action was highlighted by the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers coming to terms on a deal centered around James Harden and Ben Simmons. Meanwhile, other teams made some smaller deals to improve around the edges.
NBA
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

26K+
Followers
5K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy