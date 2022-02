Next up, the Hawks' and Cavaliers' best will swim at the 6A state meet on Friday.They matched up against the best. They swam their best, and the best of the best from the Clackamas and Nelson swim teams have now advanced to the Class 6A state meet. The Cavaliers' and Hawks' best swimmers earned their way to state with their stellar performances at the Mt. Hood Conference district meet, held Friday and Saturday, Feb. 11-12, at David Douglas Aquatic Center. Next up, the MHC's state qualifiers will swim in the Class 5A state meet, set for 4:30 to 8:30 p.m....

