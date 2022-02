(St. Paul, MN) — One of the three defendants in the federal trial of violating George Floyd’s constitutional rights is now COVID-19 positive. The trial is now in recess until next week. Which of the three former officers contracted the virus has not been released, but only two were in court Wednesday. Thomas Lane’s attorney was present in court but the defendant was not. The prosecution’s twelfth witness is set to testify Monday. The jury has six alternates in case of COVID-19 issues and they are separated from the courtroom by plexiglass.

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 11 DAYS AGO