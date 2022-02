Among the barriers Wright broke in his career, he is believed to be the first Black scout in NHL history when he joined the Ducks staff in 1994. On the ice, Eddie Wright was a talented hockey player. Off the ice, he was a talented hockey mind. Growing up and playing hockey in the 1950s and 1960s however, there weren't many people like Wright in the game; not only because of his skill, but also because he was Black.

