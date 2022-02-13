ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Italy reports 51,959 coronavirus cases on Sunday, 191 deaths

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago

MILAN, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Italy reported 51,959 COVID-19 related cases on Sunday, against 62,231 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths fell to 191 from 269.

Italy has registered 151,015 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth highest in the world. The country has reported 12.1 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 16,060 on Sunday, down from 16,310 a day earlier.

There were 66 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 68 on Saturday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 1,190 from a previous 1,223.

Some 462,881 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 587,645, the health ministry said. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italy#Britain#Milan#The Health Ministry
iheart.com

Australia Records Deadliest Day Of Pandemic With Surprising Death Toll

Australia reported its deadliest day of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic with 80 single-day deaths related to the coronavirus reported on Friday (January 21), ABC News reports. The country's previous record was 78 deaths set three days prior on Tuesday (January 18) and has reported a total of just under 3,000 COVID related deaths since the pandemic began in March 2020.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

32 dead in Cameroon cholera outbreak

Thirty-two people have died in an outbreak of cholera in the central-western African state of Cameroon, the authorities said Wednesday. The water-borne disease was first detected in the Southwest and Centre regions in late October, and then spread to three other regions. As of January 1, there were 32 deaths...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KOMU

Austrian lawmakers pass Europe's strictest Covid-19 vaccine mandate

Austria's parliament has approved the European Union's strictest Covid-19 vaccine mandate, making it compulsory for the country's residents over the age of 18 to get the shot. The legislation is set to be ratified before it is expected to come into effect on February 4. However, Austrian officials will only begin conducting checks to see if the mandate is being adhered to from March 15. Starting then, those without a vaccine certificate or an exemption could be slapped with initial fines of 600 euro ($680).
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Reuters

Sweden declare pandemic over, despite warnings from scientists

STOCKHOLM, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Sweden scrapped almost all of its few pandemic restrictions on Wednesday and stopped most testing for COVID-19, even as the pressure on the healthcare systems remained high and some scientists begged for more patience in fighting the disease. Sweden's government, which throughout the pandemic has...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Factbox: Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday there were no plans for a citywide lockdown in the global financial hub but "surrendering to the virus" was not an option as authorities battle a surge of COVID-19 infections. read more. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS. * Eikon users,...
WORLD
The Independent

France travel rules: what are the latest testing requirements?

The French ban on British travellers that began on 20 December 2021 has now ended.The Interior Ministry in Paris said: “Faced with the predominance of the Omicron variant both in France and in the United Kingdom, the government has chosen to ease the specific health control measures at the borders which had been decided last December for vaccinated travellers from the United Kingdom.”In addition, France has made another change to its complex Covid rules for British travellers – dropping the need for fully vaccinated arrivals from the UK to take a pre-departure test.These are the key questions and answers about travel...
TRAVEL
Reuters

Hong Kong rules out citywide lockdown despite COVID spiral

HONG KONG, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam on Tuesday ruled out a citywide lockdown to fight COVID-19, but a surge of infections meant she could not "preclude" the possibility of postponing next month's chief executive election. Lam, who has not confirmed whether she will seek another...
PUBLIC HEALTH
outbreaknewstoday.com

Afghanistan: First wild poliovirus case reported of 2022

In 2021, the number of wild poliovirus-1 (WPV1) cases reported was only five (4 in Afghanistan and one in Pakistan), the lowest levels in history. The Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI) did report the first WPV1 case of the year in Paktika, Afghanistan this week. This drop in WPV1 presents...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Reuters

313K+
Followers
282K+
Post
144M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy