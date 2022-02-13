ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL World Reacts To What Jerry Jones Said About Eagles Fans

By Andrew Holleran
 1 day ago
The Dallas Cowboys failed to make the Super Bowl – or win a playoff game – and Jerry Jones isn’t holding anything back. Jones has had some brutally honest comments at the Super Bowl in Los Angeles. Earlier this weekend, the owner...

Ed Man
1d ago

Jerah too afraid to be interviewed by unbiased reporters cuz he knows they will ask him why he can't win since Jimmy left...all he cares about is money, he's even making money off SB game at Sofi stadium smh

Shadow71
1d ago

The best thing that can happen for the Philadelphia Eagles is for Jones to remain in control of the cowboys roster.

NFL
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

