ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Walt Amses: Perhaps Republican leaders should proclaim White History Month

By Commentary
VTDigger
VTDigger
 1 day ago

This commentary is by Walt Amses, a writer who lives in North Calais.

Writing in “The Hill” last week, Juan Williams said that Joe Biden was correct in suggesting the Republican Party is on the wrong side of history, with a decision to make, whether it’s “on the side of Dr. King or George Wallace … the side of Abraham Lincoln or Jefferson Davis.”

Although the president was referring to the GOP’s unanimous opposition to bills designed to protect minority voting rights, his frustration was likely exacerbated by apostates within his own ranks repeatedly scuttling the ambitious Democratic agenda.

The Republican response to Biden’s assertions was swift, with Mitt Romney suggesting the remarks had “sinister and even racist inclinations” and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, undaunted by hypocritical irony, calling it “a deliberately divisive” attack and “beneath his office.”

The faux outrage of the GOP, even as it goes about not only limiting opportunities to vote but making it easier for red states to circumvent final vote counts, is one more piece of cynicism clearly indicating where the party is headed.

Republicans want to legalize taking elections out of the hands of voters and determining the outcomes themselves, in homage to their deposed former leader who’s fast becoming a burr beneath their collective saddle.

While the rest of the nation celebrates Black History Month, Republicans struggle to acknowledge Black history at all and, if they must, they’re determined to rewrite it to their own specifications — that is, from a decidedly white, conservative point of view.

Consider legislation taking shape in Florida that essentially mandates that any classroom teaching or discussion must insure students are shielded from the “discomfort” that may be associated with past actions by their “race or sex.”

Mundanely worded, but vile in application, the bill mirrors a proposal by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in his “Stop WOKE Act,” a defense against Critical Race Theory, a problem that exists exactly nowhere in the state’s curriculum, but that has become a convenient political lightning rod.

The bill was met with fierce condemnation by African American legislators. State Sen. Shevrin Jones said: “This bill’s not for any other race; this was directed to make whites not feel bad about what happened years ago.”

Education Week reports at least four other states have passed similar legislation modeled primarily on the previous president’s ban on diversity training for federal workers, since rescinded by Biden. All are startlingly similar to 1984’s “Ministry of Truth,” responsible for misrepresenting historical facts into manufactured “truths” that better serve government purposes.

However absurd the Republicans’ delusional notion of American exceptionalism may be, providing a sanitized version of history, particularly regarding race, inches a generation of schoolchildren toward propaganda when what they desperately need is to learn how to tell fact from fiction.

Considering that 43% of Republican voters in a Monmouth University poll were opposed to teaching the history of American racism in public schools, it isn’t surprising that the GOP has been emboldened to all but whitewash the country’s racist past. At the same time, they’ve transformed a party once representing rugged individualism and “personal responsibility” into a bastion of “white fragility,” nurturing constituents far too delicate to emotionally survive a deep examination of uncomfortable facts. ( See “snowflake.” )

Following through on a campaign promise, Biden reiterated his intention to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court when Justice Stephen Bryer announced he would be stepping down. The conservative response was telling, with Sen. Ted Cruz calling it “offensive” and “an insult to Black women.” Fox News TV dinner heir Tucker Carlson thought Biden’s promise would bring about “tribal warfare” and lamented, “He didn’t even tell us she was a nice person.”

Republicans’ stand on race has found them ditching dog whistles and pretense after the deadly celebration of white nationalism at 2017’s “Unite the Right” rally — infused with “good people,” according to the former president. Propaganda, exaggeration and outright lies have propelled the party into convincing its overwhelmingly white supporters that they — not African Americans — are the ones being discriminated against, as though an oppressed white minority, desperately in need of protection.

When a conservative cites “racism” in any context, you can bank on it referencing some perceived indignity inflicted on Caucasians.

We’ve reached the point where traditional debate over respective platforms in the lead-up to midterm elections has long since left the building, largely because the GOP doesn’t actually have a platform and the Democrats are hard pressed to convince anyone of anything (including some Democrats), given half the electorate is still steeped in the “Big Lie” — a number of Big Lies, in fact.

While believing the mythology of a stolen election remains a litmus test for entry into the GOP, a constellation of other fantasies fuels modern conservatism:

  • Masking and vaccinations are a harmless personal choice.
  • The Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol was a justified, peaceful demonstration.
  • Any historical study of race in America should be focused through a white lens.

The ongoing Republican initiative to sabotage what should be a clear-eyed look at our history of racial discrimination — including slavery, white terrorism and the institutional racism they so vigorously deny, while simultaneously undermining minority voting rights — weakens the country every bit as much as attacks on democracy itself.

Exploiting and even encouraging differences that separate us is unconscionable, creating the terrible likelihood that softening, misrepresenting or denying this sordid legacy will doom us to repeat it well into the future.

Read the story on VTDigger here: Walt Amses: Perhaps Republican leaders should proclaim White History Month .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Washington Post

Biden said he won’t make an ‘ideological’ Supreme Court pick. Republicans do exactly that.

Last Thursday, in an interview with NBC’s Lester Holt, President Biden assured the host that his nominee to replace Supreme Court Justice Stephen G. Breyer, who is retiring, would get support from Republican senators. That’s because Biden is not “looking to make an ideological choice,” he emphasized, adding that his nominee would have a “mainstream interpretation of the Constitution.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Ted Cruz
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Tucker Carlson
Person
Mitt Romney
SFGate

Republicans may be divided over Trump, but that's of little solace to Biden and the Democrats

WASHINGTON - Democrats got another harsh reminder this past week of what the November elections could bring, which is to say trouble. With inflation roaring at a pace not seen in 40 years, intraparty Democratic debates about mask mandates and President Biden's weak approval ratings, the fundamentals for the midterm elections continue to look ominous for the party.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

A civil war going on among Republicans

That hissing sound heard all over Washington, D.C., recently was the air escaping from the MAGA 2024 balloon after Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell delivered an unmistakable message to his party that it’s time to separate its future and fortunes from those of ex-president Donald Trump. Describing the Jab....
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

These young Republicans are shamelessly endorsing a Trumpier Trump

Viktor Orbán, the prime minister of Hungary, has invited former President Donald Trump to Hungary to help bolster his re-election campaign in advance of the country’s April 3 election, in which he faces growing opposition. It’s unsurprising that a ruthless authoritarian who has embraced a xenophobic nationalist ideology and wants to pursue what can only be described as an autocratic white Christian ethnostate would gravitate toward Trump. They have similarly dystopian aspirations.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Black People#White Nationalism#Republican Leaders#The Republican Party#Gop#Democratic#Senate
FiveThirtyEight

Why Republicans Oppose Biden’s Promise To Nominate The First Black Woman To The Supreme Court

It didn’t take long after Justice Stephen Breyer announced his retirement for conservative politicians and pundits to criticize President Biden’s campaign pledge to nominate the first Black woman to the Supreme Court. Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas denounced Biden’s promise as “offensive” while GOP Sen. Roger Wicker of Mississippi preemptively dismissed the prospective nominee as benefitting from a racially discriminatory “quota.” On Fox News, Sean Hannity slammed Biden’s pledge as “identity politics on steroids.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Quad Cities Onlines

Editorial: The GOP's new "big lie"

Jan. 6, 2021, the day a mob of Donald Trump loyalists carried out an insurrection against the Capitol, is etched in the minds of Americans. No doubt historians will memorialize that terrible, ugly day as a nadir in American democracy, a moment of shame that indelibly scarred the nation. It...
U.S. POLITICS
AOL Corp

Trump: 'Mitch McConnell does not speak for the Republican Party'

Former President Donald Trump lashed out at Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Wednesday, a day after McConnell issued a strong rebuke to the Republican National Committee for its attempt to reframe the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol as "legitimate political discourse." “Let me give you...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Rolling Stone

Senate Republicans Are Pretending They’re Upset the GOP Condoned the Capitol Attack

Over the past four years, many members of the Republican Party have gotten extremely good at doing a little dance with extremism. It’s a cute ritual. They flirt with a transgressive policy, make sure it has every possibility of becoming part of our lives, and then publicly express grave concern and disappointment when that policy becomes widespread. The best recent example of this has been the GOP’s reaction to the Jan. 6 insurrection and the Big Lie conspiracy theories that fuel the far-right’s desire to overturn President Biden’s election win.  Politico reported Tuesday morning that Senate Republicans are “furious” with RNC...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
VTDigger

VTDigger

Montpelier, VT
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

VTDigger.org is a statewide news website that publishes watchdog reports on state government, politics, consumer affairs, business and public policy.

 http://vtdigger.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy