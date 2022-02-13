ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Report: Bulls guard Zach LaVine to visit knee specialist

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IPsa6_0eDKFfA000

Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine will see a specialist in Los Angeles this week due to lingering discomfort in his left knee, ESPN reported Sunday.

LaVine, named to the All-Star team for the second straight year, still plans to participate in the Feb. 18-20 All-Star Weekend events in Cleveland, per the report.

He originally injured his knee during the first quarter of a 138-96 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Jan. 14. The Bulls said that an MRI revealed no significant structural damage and LaVine returned to the lineup on Jan. 24 after missing five games.

LaVine did not play in Saturday’s 106-101 victory against the Oklahoma City Thunder, the third game he has missed this month.

LaVine, 26, is averaging 24.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.5 assists in 47 starts this season.

He is averaging 19.6 points, 3.9 boards and 3.9 assists in 458 career games (371 starts) with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Bulls. He was selected by the Timberwolves with the 13th overall pick of the 2014 NBA Draft.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
firstsportz.com

“You’re dating the ugliest one” Bulls fan takes a ‘Cheap’ shot at Devin Booker by calling out girlfriend Kendall Jenner

Devin Booker who has been in sensational form this season is also known as the one to be dating the Kardashian Sisters, Kendall Jenner. The Pair have been dating for two years now and things look pretty good between them, sources say that this is the happiest Kendall Jenner has been in a relationship. But one Bulls fan threw a cheap shot at Devin Booker and responded with a corner swish.
PHOENIX, AZ
FanSided

The Bulls were smart to keep quiet amid dramatic trade deadline

The Chicago Bulls are currently 6-10 against the top eight teams in the East – a group that will make up another 10 of the 26 remaining games on Chicago’s schedule. Currently in eighth place in the conference, the Brooklyn Nets finally managed to scare James Harden away with their latest ongoing 10-game losing streak. In return for the former MVP, the Nets drew Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond, and two future 1st Round picks.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zach Lavine
Person
Kyrie Irving
ClutchPoints

Bulls star Zach LaVine making worrisome decision amid knee problems

On Sunday, the Chicago Bulls received some concerning news when they learned that Zach LaVine will go to Los Angeles to visit a specialist about his knee issue. LaVine has been suffering from knee stiffness, according to sources, but still intends to participate in the All-Star Game. This isn’t great...
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

Should Zach LaVine’s Knee Injury Concern Chicago Bulls?

The Chicago Bulls have been one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference throughout the 2021-22 NBA season, but have experienced no shortage of injuries to key players. With Lonzo Ball (meniscus tear), Patrick Williams (wrist injury), and Alex Caruso (fractured wrist) remaining sidelined, Zach LaVine’s name surfacing in injury news adds reason for concern.
NBA
Chicago Tribune

DeMar DeRozan yearns for healthy roster after the short-handed Chicago Bulls’ 106-101 win: ‘I dream about it every night’

Derrick Jones Jr. spent the majority of his first game back on the court with the Chicago Bulls in a varying degree of pain. When Jones fractured the pointer finger on his right hand during practice Jan. 24, the Bulls predicted his recovery would take six to eight weeks. But the small forward returned early Saturday night, wearing a splint during a 106-101 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder at ...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#The Golden State Warriors#Mri#Nba Draft
Yardbarker

Bulls' DeMar DeRozan ties a record with his sixth straight 35-point game

DeMar DeRozan led the Chicago Bulls to another win Monday with 40 points against the San Antonio Spurs and joined legendary company in the process. DeRozan, 32, has now scored at least 35 points and made at least 50 percent of his field goals in six consecutive games. That ties a record held by Hall of Famer Wilt Chamberlain, who accomplished the feat twice during six-game stretches in 1960-61 and 1963.
NBA
expressnews.com

DeRozan scores 40 as Bulls rally past Spurs 120-109

CHICAGO (AP) — Taking a deeper look at quite possibly the best stretch of his career, DeMar DeRozan described a conversation he had with boxer Floyd Mayweather a few years ago. DeRozan said Mayweather told him he used the first couple rounds of a fight to learn more about...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
KEYT

Bulls G LaVine to meet with doctors about left knee soreness

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine is slated to visit with doctors in Los Angeles on Tuesday, looking for more answers about periodic soreness in his surgically repaired left knee. LaVine missed his second straight game when the Bulls hosted the San Antonio Spurs, and coach Billy Donovan said LaVine also will miss Wednesday night’s matchup with Sacramento. No decision has been made about LaVine’s availability for Sunday’s NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland.
NBA
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Bulls have showcased their scoring depth — but coach Billy Donovan wants more: ‘We’ve got to get more from our bench’

The Chicago Bulls showcased their scoring depth Friday in their best offensive outing of the season against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Six players scored in double digits to tally a season-high 134 points on 63.2% shooting, the most efficient night of the season. But coach Billy Donovan still felt dissatisfied by his team’s secondary depth after the win. “We’ve got to get more from our ...
NBA
Chicago Sun-Times

Bulls guard Zach LaVine might have to sit out All-Star Weekend

Zach LaVine, selected as an All-Star for a second consecutive year, might have to skip the festivities this time around. The Bulls guard was scheduled to meet Tuesday with a specialist in Los Angeles to determine his immediate path in dealing with discomfort in his left knee, coach Billy Donovan said.
NBA
Daily Herald

Bulls coach Donovan says LaVine has dealt with swelling in knee

With Zach LaVine getting his sore left knee checked out Tuesday in Los Angeles, Bulls coach Billy Donovan tried to update the condition of his all-star guard. "The biggest issue right now is he has soreness in his knee, but he swells after games sometimes and sometimes he doesn't," Donovan said. "So I think getting to the bottom of some of that stuff."
NBA
abc17news.com

DeRozan scores 38, Vucevic dominates as Bulls beat Thunder

CHICAGO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored 38 points, Nikola Vucevic added 31 points and 15 rebounds, and the Chicago Bulls overcame a sluggish start to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 106-101. Tied with Cleveland for second place in the Eastern Conference coming in, the Bulls turned things around after falling behind by 14 points in the second quarter. They made enough baskets down the stretch to come away with their third straight win. DeRozan set a career high with his sixth straight 30-point game. The All-Star scored nine over the final five minutes. Coby White scored 16. Lu Dort led Oklahoma City with 31 points. Rookie Josh Giddey added 11 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists for his second triple-double.
NBA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

41K+
Followers
36K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy