Palm Beach, FL

Inside Mish’s New Bespoke Jewelry Boutique in Palm Beach

By Paige Reddinger
Robb Report
Robb Report
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41iF0N_0eDKFZoW00

Just in time for the annual high-season flocking of well-heeled city dwellers to Palm Beach, Fla., jeweler Mish Tworkowski has opened a new store for his eponymous brand Mish right in the heart of the city. Call it a homecoming of sorts: The designer and his architect partner, Joseph Singer, already owned property in the area but last year decided to make Palm Beach their permanent residence, leaving New York for greener, sunnier pastures.

Originally designed in 1924 by famed architect Addison Mizner, the space at 244 South County Road now serves as the creative headquarters for Mish’s bespoke- jewelry creations. “We are unique to Palm Beach because there isn’t another place here where you can go and design a piece of jewelry from scratch,” Tworkowski says. “You can go to Graff or lots of other wonderful high-end jewelers, but if you want to change one little thing, they’re going to say, ‘Bye-bye.’ ”

Of course, for clients preferring an immediate purchase, the store has more than 300 completed items in the vault, including Tworkowski’s latest “ Why Knot? ” pieces, his first full high-jewelry collection in three years, which re-create the twirling patterns of sea-beaten rope in 18-karat gold and exceptional gemstones.

The space itself communicates Tworkowski’s cultured, holistic approach; an avid gardener, he’s adorned the store with hanging orchids and tropical bird-of-paradise arrangements to complement an interior that features everything from floral prints by Lloyd Sexton (formerly owned by Brooke Astor) to a vintage metal pagoda from socialite Carroll Petrie’s estate he purchased from Sotheby’s. “We feel very lucky to be here,” Tworkowski says of his new sanctuary. “It’s such a beautiful lifestyle.”

